3 To Do: Disney’s ‘Aladdin,’ a Festival of Birds, more

1. Starts Friday: Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ at Artis—Naples

See the hit Broadway musical at various times through Jan. 17-22 at Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples.

The production features favorite songs from the film, plus new music written by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken. From $79, excluding fees.

Information: artisnaples.org.

2. Happening now: Festival of Birds

Rookery Bay Research Reserve’s Festival of Birds – now through Jan. 21. Enjoy expert lectures, nature-themed activities and field trips to birding spots throughout Southwest Florida.

Perfect for those who love birds or just love getting out in nature! Registration is open at https://rookerybay.org/events/festival-of-birds/.

3. Island Theater Company: ‘Singin’ Broadway’ is back

Some Southwest Florida's most talented singers bring a whole new show Jan. 19-22 and 26-29 at the Marco Presbyterian Church in the Fellowship Hall.

The 7th Annual “Singin' Broadway” concert event is featuring all new songs from Broadway musicals including “Oklahoma,” “My Fair Lady,” “Hello Dolly,” “Mama Mia,” “Chicago,” “Beauty and the Beast” and many more.

“Singin’ Broadway” will be performed at the Marco Presbyterian Church, 875 West Elkcam Circle, Marco Island (across from Rose Marina).

The curtain rises at 7:30 and 2:30 for Sunday matinee performances. Doors open a half hour prior to curtain.

Advance tickets can be purchased at Make A Memory Gift Shop, 567 E. Elkcam Circle (next door to Hoots) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or online at islandtc.booktix.com. They can also be purchased at the door prior to each show on a space available basis. Tickets are $30.