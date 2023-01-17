SWFLA To Do List: Pickleball Slammer and from ‘Opera to Broadway’

Naples Daily News

JANUARY

‘A Little Night Music’

TheatreZone kicks off the new year with the Stephen Sondheim musical. At 7:30 p.m. now through Jan. 22. “A Little Night Music” is a musical celebration and lament of romance and regret. It’s based on Ingmar Bergman’s 1955 film, Smiles of a Summer Night. Tickets are $50-$85. More at Theatre.Zone or 888-966-3352.

Mike Vecchione at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m., through Jan. 18 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Anthony Rodia at Off the Hook

The comedian performs Jan. 19-22 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $35 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19; at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and Saturday, Jan. 21; and 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Art Fest Naples

The 25th annual event is Jan. 21-22 at Fleischmann Park, 1600 Fleischmann Blvd., Naples.

Winter Wonderland Dinner Dance

The San Marco Columbiettes will host their Annual Winter Wonderland Dinner Dance fundraiser on from 6:30 until 10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 21, at the San Marco Parish Center, 851 San Marco Rd., Marco Island. The dinner menu will include salad, prime rib dinner with all the trimmings, dessert and coffee with cash bar. Substitution for beef will be available upon request at time of ticket purchase. There will be a 50/50 drawing and fabulous raffle prizes. Entertainment will be provided by the duo “Manhattan Connection.” Tickets are on sale at the parish office at $70 per person. For more information you may contact Kathleen Reynolds at 239-404-6733, Barbara DeRosa at 239-272-0158, Mary Cay Moll at 773-368-7275, or Joan Pidherny at 239-877-2842.

Marco’s Police Foundation Pickleball Slammer

The Marco Island Police Foundation will host its inaugural Pickleball Tournament at the Marco YMCA on Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22. Dubbed the Pickleball Slammer, up to 200 participants are expected to show their skills in the categories of men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles through round robin matches leading to single elimination. Matches will be based on age and skill. Would be players can register their teams at pickleballglobal.com and search ‘pickleball slammer’ under the tournaments tab. The tournament flyer can be found at marcopolicefoundation.org/events. Tournament questions can be directed to Ryan Reader at 239-823-6085 or info@paradisePB.com. Those interested in supporting the Police Foundation by being an event sponsor can contact Michael Hook at mjrhook@comcast.net or Bill Young at byounginmarco@gmail.com.

Gulfshore Opera

“Opera to Broadway” concert brings to the stage music from America's great composers. Enjoy selections from operas and classic Broadway shows by Gershwin, Sondheim and Porter. A quartet of Gulfshore Opera’s Professional Artists will perform with piano accompaniment at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at United Church of Marco Island, 320 N. Barfield Dr., Marco Island. Tickets from $35. More at 239-529-3925 or gulfshoreopera.org.

Free Community marriage conference

Free Community marriage conference at Integrity Church of SWFL is open to all married couples who would like to discover new ways to improve and enhance their relationship with their spouse. The event kicks off on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 6 until 9 p.m., and wraps up on Sunday, Jan 22, 10:30 a.m. until noon. Located at Integrity Church, 10421 Pennsylvania Ave., Bonita Springs. This is a free event and married couples throughout our communities are welcome and encouraged to attend. Share the word with your friends, relatives and neighbors.

‘Cuba: The Natural Beauty,’ photography by Clyde Butcher

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents “Cuba: The Natural Beauty,” a photography exhibit by world-renowned photographer Clyde Butcher, at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) Jan. 24 to April 29. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The exhibit is part of the 2023 ¡ARTE VIVA! festival, a celebration of Hispanic arts and culture on Florida’s Paradise Coast. For information, visit arte-viva.com. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Rodney Norman at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 24-26 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12; and 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Jan. 14. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Robert Kelly at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 27-29 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28; and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Venezia Renaissance Faire

First such event, Jan. 21-22 and Jan. 28-29 in Bonita Springs. Medieval games, historic musical acts and comedic characters. Two consecutive weekends at 28010 Race Track Road. Rain or shine, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Cost: $25 adult day pass; $15 child (ages 3-13) day pass; $45 adult weekend pass; and $25 child (ages 3-13) weekend pass. Information: veneziarenaissancefaire.com.

Beethoven Symphony No. 5

Naples Philharmonic Masterworks performs, led by guest conductor Alexander Shelley, who is music director of the National Arts Centre in Ontario. Latin Grammy Award-winning composer and pianist Gabriela Montero also joins the orchestra to perform her own Piano Concerto. Concerts are 8 p.m., Jan. 26-27 at Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. From $29 (and $15 for students with ID). Information: artisnaples.org or 239-597-1111.

ONGOING

Arts Center Theatre: ‘I’ll Eat You Last’

One of Broadway’s most acclaimed one-woman plays has just been added to the Arts Center Theatre inaugural season lineup. “I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers” played the Great White Way in 2013 starring Hollywood icon Bette Midler. This comedy will now be added to the Arts Center Theatre now through Jan. 22. This lighthearted show based on the legendary Hollywood super-agent Sue Mengers that managed clients such as Barbra Streisand, Faye Dunaway, Burt Reynolds, Ali MacGraw, Gene Hackman, Cher, Candice Bergen, Ryan O’Neal, Nick Nolte, Mike Nichols, Gore Vidal, Bob Fosse. Tickets for all of the attractions at the Arts Center Theatre, located on Marco Island in the Marco Town Center, are on sale now at marcoislandart.org.

‘Mud Row’

The play by Detroit-born actress and playwright Dominique Morisseau delves into the love between sisters, a “riveting, humorous, and hopeful story.” See it at various times through Jan. 29 at the Norris Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S. Cost: $45-$80. Information: gulfshoreplayhouse.org or 239-261-7529.

Marco Island Farmers’ Market

Marco Island’s farmers market is from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April at Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island). Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

Rookery Bay Farmers Market

The new Rookery Bay Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays, now through May 28 in the parking lot of the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. More than three dozen vendors will offer fruit, vegetables, local seafood, cottage foods, international cuisine, local honey, guacamole, baked goods, specialty coffee, organic skincare, clothing, handmade jewelry, accessories, art and more. Live music will be featured each week. The nature center will not be open, but the Friends of Rookery Bay will offer special promotions to market attendees. Shop Local Productions, which operates several farmers markets in Collier and Lee counties, is coordinating the new market. Information: 41markets.com.

Compton & Bennett

Comedy duo Compton & Bennett skewer all things Southwest Florida in this music revue narrated by Earlene, the Queen of the Crackers. Songs include “Snowbird Come (and He Won’t Go Home),” “Swampland Scam,” “Florida Man” and “Red Tide and Dead Water.” The show plays every other Tuesday through March. Shows start at 7 p.m. $30. The Moe Auditorium and Film Center at the Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

Third Street South Farmers Market

From 7:30-11:30 a.m., Saturdays, through April 29, in the parking lot behind Tommy Bahamas, in Old Naples. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

Estero Farmers Market at Miromar Outlets

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays near Corkscrew Road entrance; 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Find it on Facebook for more.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; From 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sundays, at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

‘10,000 Songs Show’

Visitors and locals alike have been packing the audience at Margood Harbor Theater in Goodland, to hear award winning songwriters play original Florida music every first Monday of the month. J. Robert’s “10,000 Songs from the 10,000 Islands” show is celebrating six years of new songs and stories. Gates open at 6 at Margood Harbour Park Theater, located 321 Pear Street in Goodland.

Calusa Garden Club

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island meets the second Monday of every month, October through March, at Rose Hall in the Marco library from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., with small plate refreshments served at noon. Each month, a speaker on the topics of horticulture, floral design, or the environment gives an educational presentation. The public is welcome. Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island is a 501(c)3 charitable organization. See the website calusa.org for information about membership and the monthly calendar of events.

Rotary Cub of Marco Island Noontime

Rotary Cub of Marco Island Noontime meets the first Thursday of the month by Zoom at noon and the 3rd Thursday of the month for luncheon meeting 11:45- 1:00 at Bistro Soleil. Contact Kathy Pasternak for zoom link or reservations email KathrynPasternak@BHHSFloridaRealty.net.

American Legion Post 404

American Legion Post 404 on Marco Island holds meetings at 11 a.m., every fourth Tuesday (January and February) from October through June. The meetings are held at the Marco Lutheran Church, 525 North Collier Blvd. Each meeting hosts interesting speakers and lunch is served.

AAUW

American Association of University Women of Marco Island Branch connects local women professionally, philanthropically, and socially. The next AAUW meeting is 9:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16, at at the New Life Community Church, 489 W. Elkcam Circle. The January program is a historical performance by local Bonnie Bozzo who will present “The Girl in the Box-83 hours ‘till Dawn” about the kidnapping of Robert Mackle's (Deltona/Marco Island developer) daughter. AAUW members from other branches are welcome to attend. Feel free to join us. marcoisland-fl.aauw.net If you have questions, please contact: Linda Corea, Director for Membership at 410-652-4508 or Jacky Childress, president at 440-539-4662.

JCMI Monday Night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo will be played every Monday Night through May 1 at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, located at 991 Winterberry Drive. Doors open at 5:30 pm. The first numbers are posted at 6:15 pm and the game is called at 7:00 pm. Supper is complimentary-kosher hot dog, relish, sauerkraut, onions, pastry, pickles, pastry and ice cream, coffee and tea. The payouts are large. Information: 239-642 0800.

A yearlong exploration of Mexico’s plants: La Calavera Catrina

Naples Botanical Garden is presenting a yearlong exploration of Mexico’s plants and their cultural connections. The season features major exhibitions — including a botanical homage to artist Frida Kahlo — new festivals, and the return of annual favorites. La Calavera Catrina, now through Jan. 29, features eight towering sculptures of La Catrina, one of the most recognizable figures of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). An elegant female skeleton and an icon of Mexican heritage. La Catrina approaches death not through sadness, but as a colorful celebration of life. Designed by Los Angeles-based artist Ricardo Soltero, these 8-foot-tall, brightly adorned sculptures will add an element of surprise to your Garden stroll. La Calavera Catrina is organized by Denver Botanic Gardens.

Exhibit highlights Great Lakes to Sunshine State connection

This exhibit explores the connection between the Midwest and Florida. Enjoy “From the Great Lakes to the Sunshine State — Exploring U.S. 41” from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays through Jan. 21 at Collier Museum at Government Center, 3331 U.S. 41 E., Naples. The roots of U.S. 41 go back to the dawn of the automobile age, bridging the Midwest and the South. More at 239-252-8476 or colliermuseums.com. Information: 239-398-9192.

Baker Museum

Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-4 Sundays. Docent tours 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; 1 p.m. only on Sundays. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Information: 239-597-1900 or artisnaples.org.

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Daily, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last ticket). 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples. Stroll the 2.25-mile boardwalk through pine flatwoods, wet prairie, freshwater marsh and the largest old-growth bald cypress forest in North America. $17 adults, $6 kids 6-14, free ages 5 and younger. Online tickets at Corkscrew.Audubon.org/Visit.

Call to artists, crafters and market vendors

The Goodland Civic Association is readying for the 11th annual Goodland Harbor Arts & Music Festival, Saturday & Sunday, March 11-12, is a juried event also held at waterfront MarGood Harbor Park showcasing fine arts and hand crafts, live music organized by JRobert of Mangrove Music Studio, and a variety of food vendors. Artists will be juried by a selection committee of five professional artists. Fee for a 10’x10’ booth, which include a non-refundable $20 application fee, is $160. The deadline to apply is Dec. 18. There will be a limited number of single-day booths available for both events at reduced rates on a first come, first served basis, for both shows. For details & applications contact Tara O'Neill at taraogallery@gmail.com.

Love The Arts Festival – Call to Artists

The Marco Island Foundation for the Arts is announcing a new art festival, Love The Arts Festival, on Marco Island. This special event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Marco Island Historical Museum. The festival will highlight fine arts of exceptional photographers, painters, jewelers, potters, and crafters. Music will be scheduled during the festival and food vendors are invited to apply. Local students will also be invited to show their artwork. This is a juried show, so artists who have already been juried for other art shows sponsored by Marco Island Foundation for the Arts (MIFA) are welcome to sign up for the festival. If you have not been previously juried by MIFA, you may send an email to Karen Swanker at khswanker@gmail.com with a minimum of three photos of your artwork, requesting to be juried for the Love the Arts Festival. If you have any questions, you may call Karen at 239-331-0987. Cost of participating in the festival is $90 if you are a MIFA member, or $140 for non-members. Complete the Love the Arts Festival registration form found on MIFA’s website, marcoislandfoundation.org and mail it to Carolyn Burger, 282 Sand Hill St., Marco Island. Information: marcoislandfoundation.org.

Rhode Island Club

The Rhode Island Club is ready to start up our seasonal get togethers. The club will meet at a variety of locations in Southwest Florida throughout season for some lively conversations and enjoyable comeradery. You are invited to join them. Contact Ann Sepe at 401-632-6099.

Italian American Society of Marco Island

The Italian American Society of Marco Island will hold their monthly meetings on the first Wednesday of each month, November through April, at Mackle's Park's Community room. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. with meeting starting at 5:30. This energetic group of men and women with Italian heritage, over the age of 21, are dedicated to remembering their roots while socializing through dinners, dances, bocce, trips, golf and more. Information: iasmi.org or call Barbara DeRosa 239-272-0158.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

The Factory Run Club

At 6.30 p.m., Tuesdays. Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. The Factory Run Club is a fun social run around the lake loop — just under 1 mile — adjacent to The Cove at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Your skill level is the right one. Jog a single lap or run as many as you choose. Drinks at The Cove afterward are discounted for participants. And you’ll be ready to cool off after that virtuous workout. You get a R.I.O.T. shirt after completing eight runs. And it’s free, free, free.

Koreshan walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour. Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

Key Marco artifacts

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, butterfly garden, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission of $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round, as are guests on kayak and boat ecotours booked through Friends of Rookery Bay. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

FEBRUARY

Left Bank Art Fest on Marco Island

From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 5, March 5 and April 2, at The Esplanade, 740 Collier Blvd., Marco Island. Juried artists include photography, jewelry, oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, ceramics, wood, bronze, glass and more. Free admission and free parking. Information: 239-290-7927.

Kays on the Beach 45th Fashion Show

Kays on the Beach is hosting their 45th Valentines’ Fashion Show at 11:30 a.m., Feb. 7, at the Marco Island Yacht Club. Tickets are $50 which includes show and lunch with a cash bar at 1089 Bald Eagle Drive. Information: 394-1033.

Shangri-La Springs launches Art & Soul Nights

Dates for Art & Soul Nights at Shangri-La Springs include Feb. 8, March 8, and April 12. Information call 239-949-0749 or visit ShangriLaSprings.com.

24th Annual Step Up for Parkinson’s Walk

The Parkinson’s Association of Southwest Florida’s (PASWFL) 24th Annual Walk will take place from 9 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Feb. 11, at Baker Park in Naples. Step Up for Parkinson’s raises awareness and funds that directly benefit more than 7,000 members of the community who are diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease (PD) in Collier County, and southern Lee County. Registration is $30, $35 the day of the event, $10 for children under 12 years, and $5 for furry friends (pets). Registration for the walk includes a t-shirt, music, valet parking, and much more. Tickets are available at parkinsonassociationswfl.org.

Edison and Ford Winter Estates to Host Annual Spring Garden Festival

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 11, Edison and Ford Winter Estates will hold its annual Spring Garden Festival. More than 60 garden vendors from around the state will have exotic and native plants and trees for sale. The festival takes place outdoors, under large shade trees and features food trucks and live music. A limited number of garden carts will be available, so guests are encouraged to bring a cart or wagon for transporting plants. A designated plant holding tent and loading spot will be offered for anyone needing assistance. Parking and admission to the festival is free (tours of the homes, museum and laboratory are not included). For more information, visit edisonford.org.

‘M.C. Escher: Reality & Illusion’

Now through Feb. 12; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays (open until 9 p.m. Thursdays); 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sundays. Naples Art Institute (formerly Naples Art), 585 Park St., Naples. Exhibition of the works of M.C. Escher, artist-mathematician. $15, $10 members. Docent tours at 1 p.m. Fridays in December — Dec. 9, 16, 23 and 30. Information at naplesart.org or 239-262-6517.

Everglades Seafood Festival

The Florida Stone Crabbers Association (FLSCA) will kick off its 53rd Annual Everglades Seafood Festival on Feb. 17, outside Everglades City Hall, including an opening ceremony and a fireworks display. The festival will continue through the weekend, wrapping up at 6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19. Attendees enjoy live music, creative works from local artists, delicious seafood, cold beverages, and carnival rides. The festival is an annual charity event benefiting the Everglades City community. Friday night admission is free for all ages. Saturday and Sunday admission is a $5 minimum donation for adults. Children and residents of Everglades City, Chokoloskee, and Copeland can receive free admission on all days. Beverage & carnival ride tickets will be cash only, and there will be ATMs on site. Everglades Seafood Festival hours: 4:30 p.m. until 10 p.m., Fri., Feb. 17; 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sat., Feb. 18; 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Sun., Feb. 19. Information: EvergladesSeafoodFestival-2023.com.

Kiwanis Car Show

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19 at the YMCA of South Collier, 101 Sand Hill, Marco Island. Car entrance fee: $25. Spectator admission: $10 per person. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Information: 239-272-0816.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the SWFLA To Do List at marconews.com or visit the-banner.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com or news@naplesnews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.