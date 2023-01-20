3 To Do: A Renaissance Faire, an arts fest and ‘Singin’ Broadway’

Marco Eagle

1. This weekend and next, Bonita Springs: Venezia Renaissance Faire

Medieval games, historic musical acts and comedic characters, Jan. 21-22 and Jan. 28-29 in Bonita Springs.

Two consecutive weekends at 28010 Race Track Road. Rain or shine, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Cost: $25 adult day pass; $15 child (ages 3-13) day pass; $45 adult weekend pass; and $25 child (ages 3-13) weekend pass.

Information: veneziarenaissancefaire.com.

2. This weekend: Art Fest Naples

It's one of many art festivals in Southwest Florida in the next few months: The 25th annual Art Fest Naples, so check it out Jan. 21-22 at Fleischmann Park, 1600 Fleischmann Blvd., Naples.

Visit from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday, and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday.

More at artfestnaples.com.

3. Two chances, Marco Island: Island Theater Company presents ‘Singin’ Broadway’

Some Southwest Florida's most talented singers bring a whole new show now through Jan. 22 and Jan. 26-29 at the Marco Presbyterian Church in the Fellowship Hall.

The 7th Annual “Singin' Broadway” concert event is featuring all new songs from Broadway musicals including “Oklahoma,” “My Fair Lady,” “Hello Dolly,” “Mama Mia,” “Chicago,” “Beauty and the Beast” and many more.

“Singin’ Broadway” will be performed at the Marco Presbyterian Church, 875 West Elkcam Circle, Marco Island (across from Rose Marina). The curtain rises at 7:30 and 2:30 for Sunday matinee performances.

Doors open a half hour prior to curtain. Advance tickets can be purchased at Make A Memory Gift Shop, 567 E. Elkcam Circle (next door to Hoots) between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, or online at islandtc.booktix.com. They can also be purchased at the door prior to each show on a space available basis. Tickets are $30.

