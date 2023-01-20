Now You Know: ‘Ten Thousand Trees’ initiative kicks off on Marco

Will Watts

Correspondent

On Jan. 11, members of the City’s Beautification Advisory Committee, area residents, city staff, and representatives from the Naples Botanical Garden met on West Elkcam Circle to plant a tree to kick off the Ten Thousand Trees pilot program.

In January 2022, Councilor Becky Irwin presented the concept to City Council and requested that the Beautification Advisory Committee research and develop the program.

Members of the Committee led by David Leaser then presented the initiative to City Council in July and the council approved a one-year pilot project to be undertaken in coordination with the Naples Botanical Gardens.

The first plantings were done by Affordable Landscaping through donations from community members. The Naples Botanical Gardens advised on the best trees to plant, and city staff worked with the Beautification Committee to select the location.

In total nearly three dozen cassia trees were planted along West Elkcam Circle. If residents or visitors are interested in donating to the Ten Thousand Trees program, contact the City’s Public Works department at dwint@cityofmarcoisland.com.

Bank of Everglades receives federal funds

The Everglades Society for Historic Preservation recently reported that its Bank of Everglades building was included for funding in the fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations bill.

With the support of Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart, the Bank of Everglades was appropriated three million dollars from Transportation, Housing and Urban Development funds for community and economic development.

These and other funds will be directed at stabilizing the building and its foundation and securing its structural integrity.

The Bank of Everglades building, located in the heart of Everglades City and individually listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is a prominent reminder of the heritage of Everglades City and the development of Collier County and Southwest Florida.

The building has survived hurricanes, and floods, gone through uses as a rooming house and then bed and breakfast, only to be vacant for more than six years. Once rehabilitation is completed, a multi-year, multi-phase undertaking, the building will serve as the Everglades Area Visitor Center as well

as one of Florida’s Trail Town Headquarters. In addition, the renovated structure will be available for community meetings, educational programming and travelling exhibits.

Marco Dems welcome local non-profits

More than 50 members and guests of the Democratic Women’s Club of Marco Island heard from the directors of two Island-based service organizations at the club’s January monthly meeting at Mackle Park.

Tim Rose, founder and board chair of Marco Dementia Respite (MDR), spoke of his group’s expansion of services for those in the early stages of dementia and Alzheimer’s and the many caregivers on Marco, Isles of Capri and in Goodland in need of support. Anyone unfamiliar with DMR, which partners with Wesley Methodist Church, can learn more at marcodementiarespite.org.

Amanda Nelson, executive director of Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, outlined the ways in which that seven-year-old organization provides food from both its headquarters on Winterberry Drive and via mobile units in East Naples at locations including Lely High School and St. Finbarr Church. Founded to feed school children who would otherwise go hungry on weekends, our Daily Bread last year served more than 150,000 area residents and projects that need to grow to more than 190,000 in 2023. The group’s website is ourdailybreadfoodpantry.org.

In addition to political activism, the DWCMarco is committed to addressing social issues and has long supported Our Daily Bread with food donations collected at its meetings.

The club’s next meeting will be held at Mackle Park, Feb. 14. For more information on meetings, membership or supporting our charitable efforts go to dwcmarco.org or contact us at info@dwcmarco.org.

