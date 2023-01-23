Social Scene: Marco Cruise Club's 45th Annual ‘Change of Watch’

Submitted

Marco Cruise Club members held their 45th Annual “Change of Watch” and Commodore’s Ball this year at the Island Country Club.

Guests arrived to live music provided by The Bell Curve Duo. Spirits were high, anticipation was in the air.

The “Change of Watch” commenced with Charlie Schwlje, the master of ceremonies leading the members in “The Pledge of Allegiance” followed by the Invocation by Dan Lange. The club’s past commodore Todd Whitney presented the Blue Commodore’s Flag to Terry Raymer. Commodore Terry Raymer then presented Joe Lagano his Red Vice Commodore flag, and Ed Bauersfeld White Rear Commodore flag. Subsequently each flag officer was pinned according to tradition.

Commodore Terry Raymer then introduced the 2023 Board of Directors: Charlie Schwalje, Cindy McKeown, Sandy Miller, Julie Whitney, Dan Lange, Don Harty, John Nevelus, Treasurer Joyce Madaio and Stacey Stevens.

Special thanks and gifts were distributed to numerous members for their work. Amongst them were Donna Babb for her outstanding efforts in her role as Publicity support over the last decade and Lubbers Line Editor Cindy McKeown for her hard work in compiling the multitude of events for publication and distribution for all the members. The applause abounded.

Commodore 2022 Bob Madaio and Treasurer Joyce Madaio were unable to attend. Commodore Terry Raymer thanked them both for their leadership, accomplishments, dedication, and perseverance in their respective roles.

In closing remarks Rymer addressed all the members with a heartfelt speech sharing his vision and commitment to the future. He encouraged everyone to continue volunteering and to enjoy all the people and events coming up. It’s the people that make the club great.

The “Change of Watch” was complete. The Commodore’s Ball began! Dinner was served. The food was great! The music ramped up and the dance floor was packed from beginning to end. But all things must and do come to an end. Until next year’s ball ... “Fair Winds and Following Seas.” In the meantime, we have lots to do and lots to look forward too.