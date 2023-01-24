3 To Do: ‘Cuba’ exhibit opens, ‘Frida Kahlo and Her Garden,’ more

Marco Eagle

1. Starts today: ‘Cuba: The Natural Beauty,’ photography by Clyde Butcher

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents “Cuba: The Natural Beauty,” a photography exhibit by world-renowned photographer Clyde Butcher, at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) Jan. 24 to April 29.

The exhibit is free and open to the public. It is part of the 2023 ¡ARTE VIVA! festival, a celebration of Hispanic arts and culture on Florida’s Paradise Coast. For information, visit arte-viva.com.

The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free.

For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

MORE3 To Know: Party City files for bankruptcy, Chevys new EVs

ANDSWFLA To Do List: ‘Singin’ Broadway,’ Comedienne Rodney Norman, more

ALSOSeeking higher ground: Many of Marco’s burrowing creatures fared well through Ian

2. 'Frida Kahlo and Her Garden'

Naples Botanical Garden hosts a new exhibit titld 'Frida Kahlo and Her Garden,' which runs through Sept. 10 at the garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples.

It explores the influence of home and nature of the artist's work and recreates portions of La Casa Azul (the Blue House), her residence in Mexico City’s Coyoacán borough.

The garden is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with members allowed to enter at 8 a.m. Visit naplesgarden.org for tickets prices and more.

MORENow You Know: City talks canal water quality; Marco Nature Night slated

AND‘Watts for Dinner’: Stan’s of Goodland – Great fun, spectacular seafood and libations

ALSOBookworm: 'Decent People' hard to untangle

3. On stage now: ‘Mud Row’

The play by Detroit-born actress and playwright Dominique Morisseau delves into the love between sisters, a “riveting, humorous, and hopeful story.”

See it at various times through Jan. 29 at the Norris Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S. Cost: $45-$80.

Information: gulfshoreplayhouse.org or 239-261-7529.