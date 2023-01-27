3 To Do: Jeff Dunham pays a visit, Robert Kelly at Off the Hook, more

Marco Eagle

1. Sunday: Jeff Dunham at Hertz

Ventriloquist, stand-up comedian and actor Jeff Dunham performs at 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, at Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero.

Tickets are from $53.50 and parking is $30. Doors open at 2 p.m. More at hertzarena.com or 239-948-7825.

2. Robert Kelly at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m., through Jan. 29 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee.

At 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28; and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. JCMI Monday Night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo will be played every Monday Night through May 1 at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, located at 991 Winterberry Drive.

Doors open at 5:30 pm. The first numbers are posted at 6:15 pm and the game is called at 7:00 pm. Supper is complimentary-kosher hot dog, relish, sauerkraut, onions, pastry, pickles, pastry and ice cream, coffee and tea. The payouts are large.

Information: 239-642 0800.

