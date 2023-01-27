LIFE

3 To Do: Jeff Dunham pays a visit, Robert Kelly at Off the Hook, more

Marco Eagle
Jeff Dunham with Peanut.

1. Sunday: Jeff Dunham at Hertz

Ventriloquist, stand-up comedian and actor Jeff Dunham performs at 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, at Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero.

Tickets are from $53.50 and parking is $30. Doors open at 2 p.m. More at hertzarena.com or 239-948-7825.

2. Robert Kelly at Off the Hook

The comedian performs at 7 p.m., through Jan. 29 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee.

Comedian Robert Kelly performs standup this weekend at Off The Hook Comedy Club in Naples, Florida.

At 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 and 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28; and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. JCMI Monday Night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo will be played every Monday Night through May 1 at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, located at 991 Winterberry Drive.

Bingo balls tumble in the hopper before shooting up the chute to be called out. Monday night bingo is back for the season at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island on Winterberry Drive.

Doors open at 5:30 pm. The first numbers are posted at 6:15 pm and the game is called at 7:00 pm.  Supper is complimentary-kosher hot dog, relish, sauerkraut, onions, pastry, pickles, pastry and ice cream, coffee and tea. The payouts are large.

Information: 239-642 0800.  

