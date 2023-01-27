Now You Know: ‘Breakfast and Birds’ returns to Tigertail

Will Watts

Correspondent

Friends of Tigertail’s “Breakfast and Birds” resumed Jan. 21, after a long hiatus due to COVID.

More than 50 people participated in the program by Fran Huxley and Susan Kubat, Friends of Tigertail members and experienced birders, as they described physical and behavioral differences in avian species who winter in our area.

The group then proceeded to the lagoon at Tigertail Beach to practice bird identification. Several species greeted the participants, including herons, egrets, plovers, sanderlings, sandpipers, willetts, ibis, ruddy turnstones and pelicans.

A follow-up presentation is slated for Saturday, March 18. More information can be found on the Friends of Tigertail web page or their Facebook page.

Special thanks to Allie Delventhal for providing the photos and information and Lori Gaspar’s amazing bird photos.

Just bought a home? How to remove photos from Zillow, Redfin and Realtor.com

You might not realize, but there is public information online about the place you call home.

If you’re not trying to sell your home, don’t leave interior photos and other details on real estate sites like Realtor, Zillow and Redfin.

You might assume your real estate agent or seller would remove your home’s info from real estate sites after you’ve made a deal, but that’s not always the case.

Only licensed agents and brokers can access a listing service and make changes, such as removal. Whether you’re a buyer or seller, ask your listing agent to close out the listing on the listing service. This may not necessarily get everything removed right away, but it’s a start.

Claiming your home is also the first step in removing information and photos. Here’s how to do it on a few popular sites:

Zillow – Log into your profile at zillow.com and search for your address to find your home's property page. Then under the “more” drop-down tab, click verify your ownership. Having problems getting this done at Zillow? Go to zillow.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/requests/new to submit a ticket for help.

Realtor.com – Go to realtor.com/myhome, type in your address and click the magnifying glass to start claiming your home. Follow the steps to prove your ownership, and you’re all set. Submit a ticket at support.realtor.com/s/contactsupport if you need ass

Redfin – Go to your owner dashboard to claim your home. Follow the steps to prove your ownership.

‘Twilight Bocce’ returns

“Twilight Bocce” started Jan. 20 for members of the Italian American Society of Marco Island at Mackle Park.

Friday night is a drop-in game for the IAS and teams are chosen weekly on a first come basis. No special skills are needed and no advance notice is required.

Members may drop in at 6 p.m., any Friday night.

For more information on the Italian American Society of Marco Island log onto iasmi.org or Facebook: Italian American Society of Marco Island.

Diana Bellini joins the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime

The Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime recently welcomed Diana Bellini as its newest member.

Bellini was born in Ecuador and moved with her family to the U.S. at an early age. She remembers how much help the family received as newcomers and that planted the seed for her desire to give back to the community.

After a visit to Wall Street with her dad at a very young age, Bellini dreamed of working on Wall Street one day. In preparation, she graduated with a bachelor of science in business management from King’s College and with a graduate certificate in organizational leadership from Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business.

She met her husband, Tony, a devoted resident of Pittsburgh, and when he asked her to marry him she had to answer two things: “Will you marry me” and “will you move to Pittsburgh?” She said yes to both which launched her career in Pittsburgh as vice president and a relationship manager with BNY Mellon’s Asset Servicing Division.

In 2016 Bellini was selected as one of the recipients of Pittsburgh’s 40 under 40.

At last, Tony agreed to move to Marco Island, where Bellini is now vice president and senior relationship strategist at PNC Private Bank. Bellini coordinates a team to assist you and your family in pursuing the peace of mind that comes from knowing that the important aspects of your financial life are thoughtfully orchestrated.

In her free time, Bellini enjoys skiing, art and travel. She is currently fulfilling her passion for community service as a board member at the Marco Island Center for the Arts, volunteer for Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, committee member of the PNC Private Bank Diversity and Inclusion Council, and now Rotarian.

For further information on the Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime, contact Linda Sandlin, 239-777-9200 or Linda@MarcoRealtySource.com.