Marco Island Yacht Club holds Commodore’s Ball

On Saturday, Jan. 21, the Marco Island Yacht Club held its annual gala event, the Change of Watch and Commodore’s Ball.

New officers of the Bridge, a nautical term for center of operations, were installed at a formal change of watch ceremony in the club’s courtyard, followed by dinner and dancing upstairs in the Harbour dining room. During Saturday’s event, outgoing Commodore Tom Wentworth transferred command to the new Commodore, Henry Stanley. This transfer was marked by a change of watch ceremony that lowered the past commodore’s burgee flag and replaced it with the new commodore’s burgee. After the transfer of command, Commodore Stanley led the club’s traditional colors ceremony and later hosted The Commodore’s Ball.

The new commodore has extensive boating and sailing and racing experience, racing nationwide and in World competitions. He was also world president of the J-24 Boat Class, named by both sail magazine and Yacht Racing magazine as Boat & International Class of the Century. He served in the US Navy as a lieutenant, as PR officer for the 6th fleet, and Southern NATO Nuclear Communications Officer. Civically, he has been Chairman of the Oregon Metropolitan Arts Commission, Deputy to the National Endowment for the Arts, President of Portland Youth Orchestra Association, and served on numerous other civic boards in Portland and Dallas. Before moving to Marco, he was chairman of MedBank Data Corporation, preceded by vice president of Corporate Communications for The Southland corporation.

These days, he enjoys sharing cruising aboard "C’est Bleu" with his fellow Yacht Club Members at MIYC boating events.

In his new position as Marco Island Yacht Club Commodore, he’ll have overall responsibility for the cruising fleets, the Club's Youth Sailing program, boating events and matters relating to the Florida Council of Yacht Clubs. Accepting his command, Commodore Stanley swore to uphold the MIYC mission to “Provide an extraordinary Member Experience of boating, social events and dining in a beautiful club setting where fun and friendships thrive.”

Following the installation of the new officers, the festivities moved inside for dinner and dancing at the Commodore’s Ball, in the beautiful Harbour Dining Room overlooking the Club’s new Riverside Marina and the Jolley Bridge.

In appreciation for his service last year, Commodore Stanley then presented Past Commodore Tom Wentworth with an engraved rosewood box, a gift from his fellow Bridge officers. Mr. Wentworth thanked everyone for their support over the past year of his command and wished the new Commodore good luck in the year ahead. Members enjoyed a gourmet dinner prepared by executive chef Brad Reich, and a night of dancing to the delightful tones of Wendy Renee and ensemble.