3 To Do: The musical ‘SIX,’ Everglades City, Rookery Bay arts

1. On stage now: The musical ‘SIX’

The Broadway hit based on Henry VIII and his six wives.

The show is staged like a pop concert with the wives taking turns and telling their stories of divorce, suffering and survival.

Now through Sunday, Feb. 5. Cost: $71-$156. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, south Fort Myers.

Information: 481-4849 or bbmannpah.com.

2. Saturday: Extra arts fair in Everglades City

There’s another chance on Saturday, Feb. 4, to see what the local artisans can do in historic Everglades City after the last Art-in-the-Glades was frozen out by unseasonable weather.

Come along to McLeod Park from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. for a relaxing saunter around the outdoor arts and crafts fair in this remote, rural town which was our first County seat.

There is no entry charge and well-behaved doggies are welcome. While you're there, stop in at one of the water-front restaurants for lunch to enjoy the local delicacy of stone crab claws and then visit the museum.

Information: Marya at 239-451-0265.

3. Opens Thursday: Free art exhibition opening reception at Rookery Bay

Friends of Rookery Bay and the United Arts Council of Collier County will host a free opening reception for their 2023 Photography Annual Exhibition from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2 in the art gallery at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples.

The juried show features 18 artists whose work will be on view and available for purchase through April 27 during the center’s hours of 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Artists featured in the exhibition are Paul Allen, Austin Bell, William Boling, Joseph Cardinale, Hilda Champion, John Dodge, Robert Kenedi, Maureen MacNeal, Courtney Nagle, Vinicio Paz, Douglas Poe, Alessandra Sanchez, Donald Sawin, Arlen Smith, Martin Strasmore, Francis Stephan, Cynthia Taft, and Isabel Varetto.

Photographer Christine Cook will serve as juror and select the Best in Show, Juror’s Choice and United Arts Council Merit Award winners, who will receive cash prizes. Wine and light bites will be served. Reservations are required at rookerybay.org/events.