Now You Know: Calusa Garden Club announces scholarship availability

The Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island recently announced its annual scholarship program for high school seniors graduating this year.

The club awards scholarships of $1,000 to high school seniors residing on Marco Island. The students may attend high school at any local high school.

To be eligible, students should be pursuing higher education in botany, conservation, ecology, forestry, horticulture, landscape design or architecture, marine biology, city planning, public sanitation, science, education, nonprofit or law, or a related field.

Scholarship applications can be obtained from Marianne Foley by email request to jjmfoley@aol.com and are available on the Calusa Garden Club website, calusa.org.

The deadline for scholarship applications is Feb. 24.

Members of the Marco Cruise Club are all set for cruising.

Member and Captain Dr. Dan Lange developed a fun and easy process that enables all captains the ability to complete a free USCG Safety Inspection and get their decal for their vessel.

Cassie Miller reports it’s a fun exercise that can reduce and or eliminate surprises. Contact the club to get more info and be ready for this year’s events.

“Cruises scheduled to the Florida Keys this year include Hawks Cay Resort on Duck Key, an April Cruise to Marlin Bay Resort in Marathon,” she wrote. “The March Cruise (four days, three nights) is scheduled to go up the Caloosahatchee River thru the locks to the Jolly Roger Marina on the East coast.”

Other boating activities scheduled this Spring include fishing competition, Raft Ups at Addison Bay, Dismal Pass, Beach Party off Kice Island, lunch cruise to Everglades City, and a Poker run.

If you would like to join the club this season or get more information, contact Charles Schwalje (732-570-8450) or you can visit marcocruiseclub.com.

Columbiettes to hold Treasures in the Trunk sale

From 8 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Feb. 24, the San Marco Columbiettes will host a Treasures in the Trunk sale and fundraiser in the parking lot of the San Marco Parish Center, 851 San Marco Rd., Marco Island.

Vendors must be set up by 7:30 am. Shoppers are welcome starting at 8.

This is an opportunity to sell your new, used or antique treasures from the trunk of your vehicle. The cost will be $20 per vehicle parking spot and $10 additional if you wish to rent a table to place at the rear of your vehicle.

Vendors may purchase more than one spot if they wish to do so. All merchandise not sold must be removed by the vendor.

Refreshments and home baked items will be available for purchase. A 50/50 drawing will take place at 11 a.m. You do not need to be present for drawing.

For more information, contact Kathleen Reynolds at 239-404-6733 or Barbara DeRosa at 239-272-0158.

An extra arts fair in E-City

There’s another chance on Saturday, Feb. 4, to see what the local artisans can do in historic Everglades City after the last Art-in-the-Glades was frozen out by unseasonable weather.

Come to McLeod Park from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. for a relaxing saunter around the outdoor arts and crafts fair in this remote, rural town which was our first County seat.

There is no entry charge and well-behaved doggies are welcome.

While you're there, stop in at one of the water-front restaurants for lunch to enjoy the local delicacy of stone crab claws and then visit the museum.

For information: Marya at 239-451-0265.