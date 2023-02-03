3 To Do: Mullet Festival, Greek Fest, more

Marco Eagle

1. This weekend: Mullet Festival at Stan’s Idle Hour in Goodland

It’s one of Southwest Florida’s quirkiest events.

Great live music and of course, the Buzzard Lope dance contest, culminating with the crowning of the new Buzzard Lope Queen at the 39th annual event!

The Mullet Festival celebrates Old Florida at its finest, and carries on the traditions established by Stan Gober, whose offbeat music was the inspiration for the Buzzard Lope Dance and Queen Contest!

Enjoy fried mullet and lots of other fresh seafood and “good eats” from a variety of food vendors along with arts and crafts Friday through Sunday.

Kickoff party Friday with Rock Republic; Saturday features Barton & The Boys and Sunday is the with The Shane Duncan Band.

Festival will be held Friday evening from 6 until 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6:30.

Stan's Idle Hour Seafood Restaurant is located at 221 W. Goodland Drive, Goodland.

Information: stansidlehourgoodland.com.

2. All weekend: Greek Fest in North Naples

Annual event on hiatus during the pandemic returns Feb. 3-5 at St. Katherine Orthodox Church, 7100 Airport-Pulling Road N. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; noon to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Free parking. $5 adults, children 12 and younger free.

More at stkatherine.net.

3. ‘On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan’

Show is Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples.

The story of the musical power couple who created hits including “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get on Your Feet,” “Don’t Want to Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.”

From $85, excluding fees. Information: artisnaples.org.

