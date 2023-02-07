3 To Do: Art & Soul Nights, Bonita Springs book sale

Marco Eagle

1. Wednesday: Shangri-La Springs Art & Soul Nights

Dates for Art & Soul Nights at Shangri-La Springs include Feb. 8, March 8, and April 12.

Art & Soul Nights are free community events, open 5 – 8 PM. Featuring live music, entertainment, an artisan market, community classes, as well as food and beverage for purchase.

Chair massages and free consultations will be available from the Shangri-La Springs’ Spa staff. Artichoke & Company will offer tapas and grab-and-go bites, and the property will host a cash bar with beer and wine.

The artisan market includes eclectic products for sale, farmer’s market style, from Shangri-La Springs’ organic garden, local vendors, area artists, and craftsmen. All are welcome to enjoy an evening under the stars at Shangri-La Springs’ beautiful and historic property.

Information call 239-949-0749 or visit ShangriLaSprings.com.

2. This weekend: 24th Annual Step Up for Parkinson’s Walk

The Parkinson’s Association of Southwest Florida’s (PASWFL) 24th Annual Walk will take place from 9 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Feb. 11, at Baker Park in Naples.

Step Up for Parkinson’s raises awareness and funds that directly benefit more than 7,000 members of the community who are diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease (PD) in Collier County, and southern Lee County.

Registration is $30, $35 the day of the event, $10 for children under 12 years, and $5 for furry friends (pets). Registration for the walk includes a t-shirt, music, valet parking, and much more.

Tickets are available at parkinsonassociationswfl.org.

3. Thursday: Friends of the Bonita Springs Library hosts book sale

Thousands of books, puzzles, CDs and DVDs will be on sale in February at the Friends Book Sale, benefitting the nonprofit Friends of the Bonita Springs Library.

The book sale, in the first-floor meeting room of the Bonita Springs Library, will offer rows and rows of fiction, nonfiction and children’s books, along with puzzles, CDs and DVDs. Donors get an exclusive first chance to shop from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Become a Friend by donating as little as $25 at the door for admission to the Thursday Early Bird preview. Then everyone is welcome to shop during the next two days: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Bonita Springs Library is at 10560 Reynolds St., off Old 41 in downtown Bonita Springs.

Contact: FriendsOfBonitaLibrary@gmail.com