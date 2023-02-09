Kiwanis – Terrific Kids, Terrific Cops, and more

Maureen Chodaba

Special to the Eagle

The Kiwanis Club of Marco Island recently honored four third graders from Tommy Barfield Elementary School as Terrific Kids, a student-recognition program that promotes character development, self-esteem, perseverance, and leadership. The club hosted the kids and their families for a delicious breakfast at Stonewalls. MIPD Terrific Cops, Chief Tracy Frazzano and Sergeant Mark Haueter were there to cheer the kids on. Kiwanis Terrific Kids Coordinator Donna Dubey interviewed each student as they shared their dreams of the future.

Creed Stieren wants to be a police officer, and we know he will be a terrific one! He would love to visit Hawaii. His teacher describes him as an includer and future leader of his community and world.

Delaney Dolan is described by her teacher as a respectful natural leader. Delaney would like to visit Paris someday and learn to speak French. She loves reading and science, so it’s no wonder that she would like to become a teacher.

Roselyn Burke wants to be a marine biologist. Inspired by her mom, who owns a gym, she loves to ride her bike and be active.

Jocelyn Pinedo-Santos is described by her teacher as a role model for others with a contagious smile. She likes math, wants to visit Paris, and dreams of being a teacher.

The Kiwanis Club of Marco Island supports this program and others through fundraisers in our community like the recent Texas Hold ‘Em tournament, 5K Run for the Kids, and upcoming Car Show at the YMCA on February 19.

But that’s not all that’s happening with Kiwanis! Our meetings and activities are informative, productive, and fun. Recently, on a Saturday morning, we rolled up our sleeves and joined forces with MIA Key Club members to clean up the beach.

At a recent meeting, we were joined by Marco Island Public Works Director Justin Martin who spoke of the many ongoing and upcoming projects of our city. The Kiwanis Club of Marco Island recently hosted members of the four Kiwanis Clubs of Naples at a dinner meeting with guest speaker Bob McConville of the Dolphin Explorer. At this meeting, Jeri Goetz, Division 22 Director of Florida Kiwanis presented an award to MI Kiwanis Co-Presidents Mike and Barbara Murphy for their dedication, support, and generosity to the Wil and Rachel Blechman Fund 2022. The fund, named in honor of former Kiwanis International President Dr. Wil Blechman and his wife Rachel, a Cornell graduate and early childhood development visionary, provides grants to support Kiwanis projects that will have a significant impact on children in the 0-5 age group.

The Kiwanis Club of Marco Island is an organization of movers and shakers with the heartfelt desire to support our children. Children are our future! Please join us in making that future bright! For more information, please visit https://marcokiwanis.org, contact club secretary Cindy Crane at lucindaed@aol.com, or scan our QR code.

