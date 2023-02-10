3 To Do: Garden festival, Seafood festival and an Asia festival

Naples Daily News

1. Enjoy seafood and music fest in Bonita Springs

Enjoy great food, shopping and live music at the Bonita Springs Seafood & Music Festival.

The three-day music lineup includes Fleetwood Max, Christal Shawanda, Billy Rice Band, K-Luv and United Funk Foundation and JP Soars & The Red Hots.

From 3-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10-12. Free admission. Bonita Springs Poker Room, 28010 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs.

Information: paragonfestivals.com.

2. Edison and Ford Winter Estates to Host Annual Spring Garden Festival

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Feb. 11, Edison and Ford Winter Estates will hold its annual Spring Garden Festival.

More than 60 garden vendors from around the state will have exotic and native plants and trees for sale. The festival takes place outdoors, under large shade trees and features food trucks and live music. A limited number of garden carts will be available, so guests are encouraged to bring a cart or wagon for transporting plants.

A designated plant holding tent and loading spot will be offered for anyone needing assistance. Parking and admission to the festival is free (tours of the homes, museum and laboratory are not included).

For more information, visit edisonford.org.

3. Attend Asia Fest at Mercato on Saturday

Asia Fest is 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at The Mercato, 9110 Strada Place, Naples.

The festival, which is free to attend, will showcase crafts, customs and cultures from countries and ethnic regions from all across Asia.

Sample Asian cuisine, shop and watch performances including Japanese Taiko drummers and multi-cultural dances from China, Korea, Indonesia, Philippines, and the Pacific Islands. Bring chairs and umbrellas.

Information: apaswfl.org.