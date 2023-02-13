Social Scene: AAUW ‘Time, Treasure and Talent’ luncheon

Submitted

The American Association of University Women (AAUW), Marco Island Branch, had a successful “Time, Treasure and Talent” luncheon on Feb. 3 that raised funds to give local women scholarships to pursue their educations.

The event held at the Marco Island Yacht Club had both silent auction items and a live auction. The event was hosted by members Lynn Tuttle (past president) and Jacky Childress (president). Local women pursuing their educations may apply before March 31, for the scholarships at: https://marcoisland-fl.aauw.net/scholarships/.