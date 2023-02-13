LIFE

Social Scene: AAUW ‘Time, Treasure and Talent’ luncheon

Submitted
Pat Burns, Diane Farrell, Kim Hannah, Rita Coyne, Christine Smith and Elizabeth Weimer.

The American Association of University Women (AAUW), Marco Island Branch, had a successful “Time, Treasure and Talent” luncheon on Feb. 3 that raised funds to give local women scholarships to pursue their educations.

Char Winter, Janet Dickens, Gail Fischer, Cynthia Wolfe, Susan Wolfe, Linda Gagnon and Jaye Spencer

The event held at the Marco Island Yacht Club had both silent auction items and a live auction.  The event was hosted by members Lynn Tuttle (past president) and Jacky Childress (president). Local women pursuing their educations may apply before March 31, for the scholarships at: https://marcoisland-fl.aauw.net/scholarships/.

Lou Watt, Karen Oldenburg, Betsy Zinnre, Susie Walsh, Pam Clune and Marge Superits
Linda Corea (director of membership) and Liz Haines.