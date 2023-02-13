Social Scene: Love is in the air at Just Friends February luncheon

Submitted

The Marco Island Yacht Club was transformed into a sea of red as most ladies wore red all shades of red to the Valentine luncheon on Feb. 8.

Red was the last color honored with President Jaye Spencer’s theme this year, "Friends are the Colors in your Rainbow." Red has more emotional associations than any other color. It is linked to passion, love, desire, as well as energy, power, anger or rage. It is also inherently exciting and naturally attention-getting.

Our guest speaker was artist Betty Newman, who spoke about "Art With a Heart."Slate of officers for 2023-2024 was introduced and accepted. Three ladies received birthday roses.