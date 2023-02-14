3 To Do: Marco Nature Night, Everglades Seafood Festival, more

Naples Daily News

1. Wednesday: Beautification Advisory Committee to host Marco Nature Night

The Marco Island Beautification Advisory Committee will hold its annual community education event, “Marco Nature Night, Explore Your Environment” on Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The event will feature a wide range of exhibits. The event will also have presentations. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will discuss and present “Living with Coyotes.”

Audubon Western Everglades will discuss and present “Owls and Gopher Tortoises.” Florida Native Plant Society and Master Gardener will discuss and present “Native plants for hurricanes and Growing easy fruits and vegetables.”

All attendees will be entered into a raffle for giveaways.

2. On display now: Frida Kahlo and Her Garden

Naples Botanical Garden hosts a new exhibit titled Frida Kahlo and Her Garden, which runs through Sept. 10 at the garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples.

It explores the influence of home and nature of the artist's work and recreates portions of La Casa Azul (the Blue House), her residence in Mexico City’s Coyoacán borough.

The garden is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with members allowed to enter at 8 a.m.

Visit naplesgarden.org for tickets prices and more.

3. This weekend: Everglades Seafood Festival

The Florida Stone Crabbers Association (FLSCA) will kick off its 53rd Annual Everglades Seafood Festival on Feb. 17, outside Everglades City Hall, including an opening ceremony and a fireworks display.

The festival will continue through the weekend, wrapping up at 6 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19.

Attendees enjoy live music, creative works from local artists, delicious seafood, cold beverages, and carnival rides.

The festival is an annual charity event benefiting the Everglades City community. Friday night admission is free for all ages. Saturday and Sunday admission is a $5 minimum donation for adults. Children and residents of Everglades City, Chokoloskee, and Copeland can receive free admission on all days. Beverage and carnival ride tickets will be cash only, and there will be ATMs on site. Everglades Seafood Festival hours: 4:30 p.m. until 10 p.m., Fri., Feb. 17; 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sat., Feb. 18; 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Sun., Feb. 19.

Information: EvergladesSeafoodFestival-2023.com.