3 To Do: Brew Fest, Seafood Festival, car show

1. Saturday: Bonita Brew Fest

Sample more than 200 different craft beers, hard ciders, and meads from local and regional brewing companies at this eighth annual event. There will be food vendors and live music.

Event is from 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. General admission tickets are $55 (plus taxes and fees) and include unlimited taste samples from all participating breweries and a commemorative pint glass. Designated-driver tickets are $17 and include unlimited soda and water and complimentary snacks, at Riverside Park, 10451 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs.

Information: bonitabrewfest.com.

2. This weekend: Everglades Seafood Festival

Weekend festivities are Feb. 17-19 in Everglades City. Friday, Feb 17, kicks off festival with 4:30 p.m. opening ceremony, includes fireworks at 7:20 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m.

The festival is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the Marshall Tucker Band set to perform from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. Saturday. The festival is 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, which is Family Night, and admission is free for everyone. Saturday and Sunday are a $5 minimum donation per person. Free admission on all days for residents of Everglades City, Chokoloskee, and Copeland, as well as children 17 and younger.

More at evergladesseafoodfestival-2023.com.

3. Sunday, Marco Island: Kiwanis Car Show

From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19 at the YMCA of South Collier, 101 Sand Hill, Marco Island.

Car entrance fee: $25. Spectator admission: $10 per person.

Food and drink will be available for purchase.

Information: 239-272-0816.