SWFLA To Do List: ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ Edison Festival of Light Grand Parade, more

Marco Eagle

FEBRUARY

‘Plaza Suite’ at Arts Center Theatre

The recently rebranded Arts Center Theatre (ACT) sets its backdrop in upscale Manhattan with “Plaza Suite” in the second of the inaugural season Neil Simon productions. “Plaza Suite” premiered in 1963 at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven and the Colonial Theatre in Boston before opening on Broadway on Feb. 14, 1968. The Arts Center Theatre will be presenting this production through Feb. 26. Shows will be running at the venue located in Marco Town Center (next to Marco Brewery) 1089 N. Collier Blvd Ste. 432 on Wednesday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees with curtain at 3 p.m. Tickets are on sale now by calling 239-394-4221 or online at marcoislandart.org/arts-center-theater/.

Marc ‘Skippy’ Price

Comedian Marc “Skippy” Price: He played the nerdy, adorably annoying Skippy on the '80s sitcom “Family Ties.” After that show went off the air in 1989, Marc Price returned to his roots as a stand-up comedian. At 7 p.m. Friday and 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17-18. Cost: $18-$23. $38 for dinner and show. Snappers Laugh In Comedy Café, 8595 College Parkway, Unit 270, south Fort Myers. 479-5233 or snapperslaughin.com.

‘Fiddler on the Roof’

Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher’s take on the classic musical about tradition and a Jewish family in a small Russian village. The musical is packed with classic Broadway tunes such as “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset” and “Matchmaker, Matchmaker.” Now through Sunday, Feb. 19. $22-$81. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, south Fort Myers. 481-4849 or bbmannpah.com.

Opera Naples’ ‘H.M.S. Pinafore’

Up-and-coming stars from Opera Naples’ Resident Artists program perform Gilbert & Sullivan’s popular 1878 operetta. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18. $43-$93. Pulte Family Life Center at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 625 111th Ave N., Naples. 963-9050 or OperaNaples.org.

Greek Fest

Annual festival celebrating Greek culture with authentic food and pastries, live music, dancers, vendors, carnival rides, games and more. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17-19. $5 for the weekend (free for ages 11 and younger). The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 8210 Cypress Lake Drive, Fort Myers. Information: greekfestfortmyers.com.

Rotary Rock Blues and Brews

The 10th annual event features live music, food trucks, beer and more. 2-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Free. The scheduled bands are Deep Freyed Blues, Hit-N-Run, Cheker’d Past and Live N Learn. Blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. Presented by The Rotary Club and Rotary Foundation of Lehigh Acres. Canned food donations for Lehigh Community Services will be collected. Veterans Park, 55 Homestead Road. S., Lehigh Acres. For more information, call 585-455-5894 or 239-770-0549.

Edison Festival of Light Grand Parade

The gigantic, two-hour parade is considered to be the biggest night parade in the Southeastern United States. Expect marching bands, floats, local government and law enforcement officials, clowns and much more. From 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Free. The parade travels from Fort Myers High School to Cleveland Avenue and then north to downtown Fort Myers. Information: edisonfestival.org.

Lee Rocker of The Stray Cats

The upright-bass-playing co-founder of Grammy-nominated rockabilly revivalists The Stray Cats. Rocker will perform songs from that band and the rest of his career. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. $56-$70. Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

Coconut Point Art Festival

More than 200 show and sell their work at the 17th annual juried fest. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18-19. Free. Coconut Point shopping center, 23130 Fashion Drive, Estero. 561-746-6615 or artfestival.com.

Camerata of Naples to feature harpsichord concerto

The chamber music ensemble Camerata of Naples will start their concert at 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 19, with J. S. Bach’s Harpsichord Concerto in F-minor played by Bella Gutshtein. This will be followed by Vivaldi’s Violin Concerto in F-Major Op.8 “Autumn” from Four Seasons featuring Daniela Shtereva. The final selection is Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings in C-Major Op.48. Tickets are $40 and are available by emailing cn@cameratanaples.org or calling 239-596-8404. The Camerata of Naples concerts are held at The Moorings Church, 791 Harbour Drive, Naples. Camerata of Naples consists of a core group of 14 local professional musicians who will perform these works, often not performed by larger ensembles.

‘Pretty Woman’

The musical adaptation of the beloved romantic movie starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts. Feb. 21-26. $53-$91. Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, 13350 FSW Parkway, south Fort Myers. 481-4849 or bbmannpah.com.

Women’s Interfaith Breakfast

The 30th Marco Island Annual Women’s Interfaith Breakfast event will be held and hosted by the women of the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island 1t 10 a.m., Feb. 23. Committee members of seven houses of worship on the island have been planning this event, and the theme is “Everything Is Coming Up Roses.” Continental breakfast will be served. Inspiring message and music will be presented. Special music will be provided by Dr. Ron Doiron, former music director of St. Mark's Episcopal Church. Tickets can be purchased at $10 each at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island on the day of the event.

MORE3 to Know: Chick-fil-A introduces cauliflower sandwich, more

AND3 To Do: Brew Fest, Seafood Festival, car show

ALSONow You Know: ‘Return to Paradise’ campaign secures more than $100k for community

The Edwards Twins

The long-running Las Vegas impersonators bring to life Billy Joel, Sonny & Cher, Rod Stewart, Bette Midler, Elton John and more in this Vegas-style variety show. Anthony and Eddie Edwards use state-of-the-art makeup and costumes to look and sound like various celebrities. 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Feb. 23-24. $70 for dinner and show. Cape Cabaret Dinner Theater, 4725 Vincennes Blvd., Cape Coral. 549-3000 or capecabaret.com.

‘The Godfather of Music Video’

Chuck “The Godfather of Music Video” Statler directed more than 20 videos with art-rock legends Devo, including the classic “Whip It.” He’ll speak and take audience questions at this screening of restored Devo music videos. From 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. Free. Bob Rauschenberg Gallery at Florida SouthWestern State College, 8099 College Parkway S.W., Building L, south Fort Myers. 489-9313 or facebook.com/RauschenbergGallery.

Meet author Jeffery Deaver’

Friends of the Bonita Springs Library hosts the internationally acclaimed thriller writer for a luncheon and lecture on Thursday, Feb. 23. Act quickly, as ticket sales close Friday, Feb. 17. Deaver is the author of 40-plus books, including “The Bone Collector.” Event is at Audubon Country Club, 625 Audubon Blvd., Naples. Tickets cost $45. Go to the Friends website at https://friendsofbonitalibrary.organd click on “events.”Contact: FriendsOfBonitaLibrary@gmail.com.

Fort Myers Brewing’s 10th anniversary party

Lee County’s first microbrewery celebrates a decade in business with four days of live music, food trucks and more than 50 types of beer (including the new 10th Anniversary IPA). Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 23-26. Free. Fort Myers Brewing Co., 12811 Commerce Lakes Drive, Unit 28, south Fort Myers. 313-6576 or fmbrew.com.

Columbiettes Treasures in the Trunk Sale

From 8 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Feb. 25, the San Marco Columbiettes will host a Treasures in the Trunk Sale Fundraiser in the parking lot of the San Marco Parish Center, 851 San Marco Rd., Marco Island. Vendors must be set up by 7:30 am. Shoppers are welcome free of charge starting at 8. Don’t miss this opportunity to sell your new, used or antique treasures from the trunk of your vehicle. The cost will be $20 per vehicle parking spot and $10 additional if you wish to rent a table to place at the rear of your vehicle. Vendors may purchase more than one spot if they wish to do so. All merchandise not sold must be removed by the vendor. Refreshments and home baked items will be available for purchase. A 50/50 drawing will take place at 11 a.m. You do not need to be present for drawing. Information: Kathleen Reynolds at 239-404-6733 or Barbara DeRosa at 239-272-0158.

Fountain Lakes showcases local artists

From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 25 the Fountain Lakes Community Room showcases local artists and crafters selling exciting original jewelry, paintings, sculptures, pillows, pottery, cards, wearable art, photography, and purses. Meet the artists in person along with the author of popular books. This colorful event is at 22202 Fountain Lakes Blvd, Estero, west of Coconut Point and South of the Ford Lot. Free Admission.

Burrowing Owl Festival

Celebrate Cape Coral’s beloved burrowing owls with this annual event that includes exhibits, demonstrations, live animals, speakers, vendors, kids activities and bus tours of nearby burrows. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. $5. Rotary Park, 5505 Rose Garden Road, southeast Cape Coral. ccfriendsofwildlife.org/burrowing-owl-festival.

‘The Last Show’

Professional local actor Derek Lively wrote this world-premiere play and also performs it. The story is set in an illegal underground nightclub in a city where all art and public social gatherings have been banned. A performance artist risks arrest to perform for his dying mother. Now through Feb. 26. $30. Alliance for the Arts, 10091 McGregor Blvd. Fort Myers. 939-2787 or artinlee.org.

ACT visits ‘Plaza Suite’

The recently rebranded Arts Center Theatre (ACT) sets its backdrop in upscale Manhattan with “Plaza Suite” in the second of the inaugural season Neil Simon productions. The Arts Center Theatre will be presenting this production beginning Feb. 8 and running through Feb. 26. Shows will be running at the venue located in Marco Town Center (next to Marco Brewery) 1089 N. Collier Blvd Ste. 432 on Wednesday-Saturday, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees with curtain at 3 p.m. Tickets are on sale now by calling 239-394-4221 or online at marcoislandart.org/arts-center-theater/.

MOREFlorida rents have cooled but tenant misery abounds

AND‘Watts for Dinner’: Thai Thai reignites long-abandoned space on Marco

ALSOHey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

ONGOING

‘Jersey Boys’

Broadway Palm is one of the first regional U.S. theaters to get the rights to stage the hit show about Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The jukebox musical is packed with pop hits, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin’” and “My Eyes Adored You.” Feb. 17-April 9. $40-$95. Only limited seating available for much of this show’s run. Broadway Palm dinner theater, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 278-4422 or broadwaypalm.com.

‘On Golden Pond’

The tear-jerking classic drama about an aging couple who are visited by their daughter at their summer home. Feb. 17-March 5. Tickets start at $59 (prices subject to change). Florida Repertory Theatre, 2268 Bay St., downtown Fort Myers. 332-4488 or floridarep.org.

Third Street South Farmers Market

From 7:30-11:30 a.m., Saturdays, through April 29, in the parking lot behind Tommy Bahamas, in Old Naples. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

‘Cuba: The Natural Beauty,’ photography by Clyde Butcher

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents “Cuba: The Natural Beauty,” a photography exhibit by world-renowned photographer Clyde Butcher, at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through April 29. The exhibit is free and open to the public. It is part of the 2023 ¡ARTE VIVA! festival, a celebration of Hispanic arts and culture on Florida’s Paradise Coast. For information, visit arte-viva.com. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Marco Island Farmers’ Market

Marco Island’s farmers market is from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April at Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island). Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

JCMI Monday Night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo will be played every Monday Night through May 1 at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, located at 991 Winterberry Drive. Doors open at 5:30 pm. The first numbers are posted at 6:15 pm and the game is called at 7 p.m. Supper is complimentary-kosher hot dog, relish, sauerkraut, onions, pastry, pickles, pastry and ice cream, coffee and tea. The payouts are large. Information: 239-642 0800.

Rookery Bay Farmers Market

The new Rookery Bay Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays, now through May 28 in the parking lot of the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. More than three dozen vendors will offer fruit, vegetables, local seafood, cottage foods, international cuisine, local honey, guacamole, baked goods, specialty coffee, organic skincare, clothing, handmade jewelry, accessories, art and more. Live music will be featured each week. The nature center will not be open, but the Friends of Rookery Bay will offer special promotions to market attendees. Shop Local Productions, which operates several farmers markets in Collier and Lee counties, is coordinating the new market. Information: 41markets.com.

Frida Kahlo and Her Garden

Naples Botanical Garden hosts a new exhibit titled Frida Kahlo and Her Garden, which runs through Sept. 10 at the garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. It explores the influence of home and nature of the artist's work and recreates portions of La Casa Azul (the Blue House), her residence in Mexico City’s Coyoacán borough. The garden is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with members allowed to enter at 8 a.m. Visit naplesgarden.org for tickets prices and more.

Estero Farmers Market at Miromar Outlets

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays near Corkscrew Road entrance; 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Find it on Facebook for more.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; From 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sundays, at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

‘10,000 Songs Show’

Visitors and locals alike have been packing the audience at Margood Harbor Theater in Goodland, to hear award winning songwriters play original Florida music every first Monday of the month. J. Robert’s “10,000 Songs from the 10,000 Islands” show is celebrating six years of new songs and stories. Gates open at 6 at Margood Harbour Park Theater, located 321 Pear Street in Goodland.

Calusa Garden Club

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island meets the second Monday of every month, October through March, at Rose Hall in the Marco library from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., with small plate refreshments served at noon. Each month, a speaker on the topics of horticulture, floral design, or the environment gives an educational presentation. The public is welcome. Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island is a 501(c)3 charitable organization. See the website calusa.org for information about membership and the monthly calendar of events.

Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime

Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime meets the first Thursday of the month by Zoom at noon and the 3rd Thursday of the month for luncheon meeting 11:45- 1:00 at Bistro Soleil. Contact Kathy Pasternak for zoom link or reservations email KathrynPasternak@BHHSFloridaRealty.net.

American Legion Post 404

American Legion Post 404 on Marco Island holds meetings at 11 a.m., every fourth Tuesday (January and February) from October through June. The meetings are held at the Marco Lutheran Church, 525 North Collier Blvd. Each meeting hosts interesting speakers and lunch is served.

Baker Museum

Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-4 Sundays. Docent tours 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; 1 p.m. only on Sundays. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Information: 239-597-1900 or artisnaples.org.

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Daily, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last ticket). 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples. Stroll the 2.25-mile boardwalk through pine flatwoods, wet prairie, freshwater marsh and the largest old-growth bald cypress forest in North America. $17 adults, $6 kids 6-14, free ages 5 and younger. Online tickets at Corkscrew.Audubon.org/Visit.

Call to artists, crafters and market vendors

The Goodland Civic Association is readying for the 11th annual Goodland Harbor Arts & Music Festival, Saturday & Sunday, March 11-12, is a juried event also held at waterfront MarGood Harbor Park showcasing fine arts and hand crafts, live music organized by JRobert of Mangrove Music Studio, and a variety of food vendors. Artists will be juried by a selection committee of five professional artists. Fee for a 10’x10’ booth, which include a non-refundable $20 application fee, is $160. The deadline to apply is Dec. 18. There will be a limited number of single-day booths available for both events at reduced rates on a first come, first served basis, for both shows. For details & applications contact Tara O'Neill at taraogallery@gmail.com.

Rhode Island Club

The Rhode Island Club is ready to start up our seasonal get togethers. The club will meet at a variety of locations in Southwest Florida throughout season for some lively conversations and enjoyable comeradery. You are invited to join them. Contact Ann Sepe at 401-632-6099.

Italian American Society of Marco Island

The Italian American Society of Marco Island will hold their monthly meetings on the first Wednesday of each month, November through April, at Mackle's Park's Community room. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. with meeting starting at 5:30. This energetic group of men and women with Italian heritage, over the age of 21, are dedicated to remembering their roots while socializing through dinners, dances, bocce, trips, golf and more. Information: iasmi.org or call Barbara DeRosa 239-272-0158.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

The Factory Run Club

At 6.30 p.m., Tuesdays. Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. The Factory Run Club is a fun social run around the lake loop — just under 1 mile — adjacent to The Cove at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Your skill level is the right one. Jog a single lap or run as many as you choose. Drinks at The Cove afterward are discounted for participants. And you’ll be ready to cool off after that virtuous workout. You get a R.I.O.T. shirt after completing eight runs. And it’s free, free, free.

Koreshan walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour. Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

Key Marco artifacts

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, butterfly garden, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round, as are guests on kayak and boat ecotours booked through Friends of Rookery Bay. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

MARCH

Bonita Y is hosting ‘Why Cook’

Mark your calendars! The Bonita Y is hosting the “Why Cook” fundraiser from 6 until 9 p.m., March 1 at the 27200 Kent Rd., Bonita Springs, location. This year’s theme is “Around the World” as guests will travel to North America, South America, Asia and Europe as they prepare a fabulous four-course meal led by the executive chef at Michael’s on the East. Seating is limited and tickets are currently available for purchase by the seat or by the table at ymcaswfl.org/events/why-cook-2023. Last year’s event raised over $200,000 that went back into the community. Funds raised at this event are dedicated to providing scholarship assistance for children, families and seniors, and expanding YMCA programming and services for everyone in the Bonita Springs and surrounding communities.

Shell Club talk

The Marco Island Shell Club will be hosting Rebecca Mensch, senior biologist at the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum in Sanibel at 3 p.m., Friday, March 3, at the Marco Island Library in Rose Hall. Her Topic will be Junonias. There will be refreshments provided at the end of the lecture.

Shangri-La Springs Art & Soul Nights

Dates for Art & Soul Nights at Shangri-La Springs include March 8, and April 12. Art & Soul Nights are free community events, open 5 – 8 PM. Featuring live music, entertainment, an artisan market, community classes, as well as food and beverage for purchase. Chair massages and free consultations will be available from the Shangri-La Springs’ Spa staff. Artichoke & Company will offer tapas and grab-and-go bites, and the property will host a cash bar with beer and wine. The artisan market includes eclectic products for sale, farmer’s market style, from Shangri-La Springs’ organic garden, local vendors, area artists, and craftsmen. All are welcome to enjoy an evening under the stars at Shangri-La Springs’ beautiful and historic property. Information call 239-949-0749 or visit ShangriLaSprings.com.

Spring Expo and Shell Art Sale

The 2023 Spring Expo and Shell Art Sale will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11 at New Life Community Church, 489 West Elkham Circle, Marco Island (behind the cemetery across form Veterans Park). Scientific and artistic exhibits by members will be on display. Holiday ornaments, floral arrangements, jewelry, shell flowers, home décor and more all made with shells as well as crafting and specimen shells. Admission $3. Children under 12 free. Information: marcoshellclub.com.

Bonita Springs – Estero Christian Women’s Connection

Bonita Springs – Estero Christian Women’s Connection invites you and your friends to their quarter auction from 11:30 a.m., until 2 p.m., Friday, March 17 at The Club at Grandezza, 11481 Grande Oak Blvd., Estero. Auction preview begins at 10:45. Luncheon cost: $30 inclusive. Reservations and cancellations must be received by Friday, March 10. Guest speaker Linda Bertolami will share her most relatable story, “Got Plans? … Recalculating, Recalculating!” Tables assigned for all guests. Wish to be seated with friends? Submit all names and checks together, plus contact name and phone number and any food allergies. Reserve early with a check payable to BSECWC. Mail to: BSECWC, 20071 Seagrove St. #1003, Estero, FL 33928. Call Nancy with questions at 520-904-2913. A check must be received to reserve!

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the SWFLA To Do List at marconews.com or visit the-banner.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com or news@naplesnews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.