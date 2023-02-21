3 To Do: ‘Jersey Boys,’ an interfaith breakfast, more

Marco Eagle

1. On stage now: ‘Jersey Boys’ at Broadway Palm

Broadway Palm is one of the first regional U.S. theaters to get the rights to stage the hit show about Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

The jukebox musical is packed with pop hits, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin’” and “My Eyes Adored You.” Feb. 17-April 9. $40-$95.

Only limited seating available for much of this show’s run. Broadway Palm dinner theater, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 278-4422 or broadwaypalm.com.

2. Women’s Interfaith Breakfast

The 30th Marco Island Annual Women’s Interfaith Breakfast event will be held and hosted by the women of the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island at 10 a.m., Feb. 23.

Committee members of seven houses of worship on the island have been planning this event, and the theme is “Everything Is Coming Up Roses.” Continental breakfast will be served. Inspiring message and music will be presented.

Special music will be provided by Dr. Ron Doiron, former music director of St. Mark's Episcopal Church. Tickets can be purchased at $10 each at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island on the day of the event.

3. ‘The Godfather of Music Video’

Chuck “The Godfather of Music Video” Statler directed more than 20 videos with art-rock legends Devo, including the classic “Whip It.”

He’ll speak and take audience questions at this screening of restored Devo music videos. From 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. Free.

Bob Rauschenberg Gallery at Florida SouthWestern State College, 8099 College Parkway S.W., Building L, south Fort Myers. 489-9313 or facebook.com/RauschenbergGallery.

