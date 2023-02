Naples Daily News

It was a gorgeous day for the Marco Sportfishing Club’s annual Febrewfest at Sarazen Park on Feb. 15. A hungry crowd enjoyed authentic German food catered by Pepper's Deli in Naples. The buffet included red cabbage, sauerkraut, spaetzle, potato salad, bread, brats and specialty chicken. German music filled the air and a great time was enjoyed by all. Prost!