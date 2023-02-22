Kiwanis’ Marco Island Car Show draws huge crowd

Maureen Chodaba

Special to the Eagle

The 19th Annual Marco Island Car Show, hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Marco Island drew a huge crowd at the YMCA on Sunday. This popular community event raised funds that will support local children through programs like Reading is Fundamental, scholarships for graduating members of the Marco Island Academy Key Club, and other Kiwanis projects.

Trophies were awarded in various categories. One of the greatest honors of this show has always been the Best in Show Award determined by a panel of select judges. This year, that award was renamed the John DeRosa Best in Show Award in honor of the man who has organized this event for the past 19 years. John DeRosa has made the event what it is today. The show’s impact on the community is outstanding and can be attributed to the integrity, dedication, and commitment of this man.

Another top award was the People’s Choice Award, determined by the show attendees.

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Marco Island were there in full force as volunteers to pull the event together along with the chefs of San Marco Knights of Columbus who served hot dogs, hamburgers, and cold drinks. The Marco Island Academy Key Club held a bake sale offering delicious treats while several vendors shared their displays of crafts, clothing, and jewelry.

MOREDeadly hit, run crash pursuit follows Connecticut suspect to Marco Island

ANDNow You Know: Rotary helps quake recovery; AED for softball league

ALSOFinal Spirit of Marco Island Award recipients announced

Raffles are always a valuable part of any fundraiser and the Car Show was no exception. Winners of the drawings were Anthony Galioto of Montclair, NJ and Dale Williams of Marco Island. Portions of the winning proceeds were generously donated back to the Kiwanis Club.

2023 Marco Island Car Show winners