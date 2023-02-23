Social Scene: Mens’ Club Sweetheart Ball

Submitted

Marco Mens’ Club held their Sweetheart Ball at Hideaway Beach Club on Feb. 18. A wonderful array of appetizers was served before the delicious dinner of petite filet mignon and Gulf shrimp stuffed with lump crabmeat. The men looked dashing and the women looked stunning. The Rockefellers provided the entertainment and Tony and Joanne Marco hosted.

