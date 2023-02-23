Social Scene: Newcomers jazz it up

Sue Weiler

Special to the Eagle

Newcomers hold their February luncheon at the Hilton Beach Resort.

The club jazzed it up for the event. Members came dressed in feathers, beads, and masks for a Mardi Gras celebration!

The guest speaker was John and Dee Brilliantes. They entertained us with famous dances such as West Coast Swing, Cha Cha and River Waltz. Members also took park in some of the dance steps. They currently hold dance classes at Mackle Park.

After a delicious lunch the program concluded with some great gifts from our sponsors and our 50/50 raffle.

Sound like fun? If you would like to attend a luncheon and join in on the fun and meet some fabulous women, contact our memberships chairs at marconewcomers.org.

