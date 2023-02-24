3 To Do: ‘Jersey Boys,’ an interfaith breakfast, more

Marco Eagle

1. This weekend: Check out orchid sale at Naples Botanical Garden

The annual Naples Orchid Society Show & Sale is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 24-26 at Naples Botanical Garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive.

The show — with this year's theme “Orchid Mardi Gras" — features prize-winning orchids of many species and hybrids, artistic displays of orchids in full bloom, and container and cut arrangements. Vendors offer a large selection of plants and orchid care supplies.

Adults $25, children 4-17 is $10; free for members and children younger than 4.

More at 239-643-7275 or naplesgarden.org.

2. Saturday: Burrowing Owl Festival

Celebrate Cape Coral’s beloved burrowing owls with this annual event that includes exhibits, demonstrations, live animals, speakers, vendors, kids activities and bus tours of nearby burrows.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. $5. Rotary Park, 5505 Rose Garden Road, southeast Cape Coral.

Information: ccfriendsofwildlife.org/burrowing-owl-festival.

3. Columbiettes Treasures in the Trunk Sale

From 8 a.m. until noon, Saturday, Feb. 25, the San Marco Columbiettes will host a Treasures in the Trunk Sale Fundraiser in the parking lot of the San Marco Parish Center, 851 San Marco Rd., Marco Island. Vendors must be set up by 7:30 am. Shoppers are welcome free of charge starting at 8.

Don’t miss this opportunity to sell your new, used or antique treasures from the trunk of your vehicle. The cost will be $20 per vehicle parking spot and $10 additional if you wish to rent a table to place at the rear of your vehicle.

Vendors may purchase more than one spot if they wish to do so. All merchandise not sold must be removed by the vendor.

Refreshments and home baked items will be available for purchase. A 50/50 drawing will take place at 11 a.m. You do not need to be present for drawing.

Information: Kathleen Reynolds at 239-404-6733 or Barbara DeRosa at 239-272-0158.

