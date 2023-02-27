Treviso Bay receives ACS Hero of Research Award

Maureen Chodaba

The American Cancer Society gratefully acknowledges the outstanding contributions of Treviso Bay.

The community recently celebrated the Treviso Bay “Week of Giving,” raising over $175K for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, a signature fundraising movement of the American Cancer Society.

Over the past eight years, Treviso Bay has raised over $500K. It all began as an opportunity to support a cause that was very near and dear to the heart of Treviso Bay resident Kathleen Christiansen, a breast cancer survivor.

This year, Treviso Bay is being honored with the ACS Hero of Research Award which gives them the opportunity to name an existing post-doctoral fellowship research grant in honor of their team.

This named grant will be active for three years, funding research that will save lives and potentially find a cure. ACS thanks Treviso Bay for their generosity, dedication, and commitment to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.