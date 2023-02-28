3 To Do: Bonita Y is hosting ‘Why Cook,’ Shell Club talk, more

Marco Eagle

1. Bonita Y is hosting ‘Why Cook’

The Bonita Y is hosting the “Why Cook” fundraiser from 6 until 9 p.m., March 1, at the 27200 Kent Rd., Bonita Springs, location.

This year’s theme is “Around the World” as guests will travel to North America, South America, Asia and Europe as they prepare a fabulous four-course meal led by the executive chef at Michael’s on the East. Seating is limited and tickets are currently available for purchase by the seat or by the table at ymcaswfl.org/events/why-cook-2023.

Last year’s event raised over $200,000 that went back into the community. Funds raised at this event are dedicated to providing scholarship assistance for children, families and seniors, and expanding YMCA programming and services for everyone in the Bonita Springs and surrounding communities.

2. Shell Club talk

The Marco Island Shell Club will be hosting Rebecca Mensch, senior biologist at the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum in Sanibel at 3 p.m., Friday, March 3, at the Marco Island Library in Rose Hall.

Her Topic will be Junonias. There will be refreshments provided at the end of the lecture.

3. On stage now: ‘Jersey Boys’

Broadway Palm is one of the first regional U.S. theaters to get the rights to stage the hit show about Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

The jukebox musical is packed with pop hits, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin’” and “My Eyes Adored You.” Feb. 17-April 9. Cost: $40-$95. Only limited seating available for much of this show’s run.

Broadway Palm dinner theater, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 278-4422 or broadwaypalm.com.