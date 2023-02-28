Friends of Tigertail cruise on the Good Fortune

Allie Delventhal

Friends of Tigertail

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, Friends of Tigertail resumed their annual membership outing to the delight of the participants.

On Feb. 23 they enjoyed an educational sunset cruise on the Conservancy’s Good Fortune II, learning many interesting features of Rookery Bay, one of 30 National Estuary Research Reserves in the country. Sandy, the knowledgeable volunteer Conservancy educator, guided the 25 participants in identifying many species of birds, including Eagles, Osprey, a Magnificent Frigate Bird flying overhead, Egrets, Herons, Pelicans, and others, and described interesting facts such as the carbon sequestration capabilities of mangroves, problems with invasive plants and animals, and research being conducted in the Rookery Bay area.

MORE3 To Know: Facebook jail reform, more

AND3 To Do: Bonita Y is hosting ‘Why Cook,’ Shell Club talk, more

ALSOSWFLA To Do List: Shangri-La Springs Art & Soul Nights, Spring Expo and Shell Art Sale

Captain Ed expertly piloted the boat close to interesting sights, including dolphin pods putting on a show. The highlight of the evening was seeing the rookery island where many species of birds flew in at sunset for the night.

Friends of Tigertail celebrates their 25th anniversary in March, and feel fortunate to be restarting their activities, including the free Breakfast and Birds program on March 18, and Bay Days beach clean-up on April 1.

For more information friendsoftigertail.com.