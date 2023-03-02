Social Scene: Just Friends hold murder mystery party

Submitted

It was a sell out for Just Friends Charm City Players 5th murder mystery play at Davinci’s. This year’s play, "Murder on the Bay of Bengal" was written, directed, produced by Bonnie Bozzo, who also starred in the play. It takes place aboard the Deck-a-dence cruise ship in 1926, a time for gaiety and indulgence. It’s prohibition in America. Shortly after sailing the captain's dead body is discovered in a passenger's cabin. Her safe has been robbed and her jewels and other mysterious artifacts are missing. Another mystery is who has the magnificent emerald elephant and a priceless strand of pearls that both China and India claim belong to them.

MORESocial Scene: Marco Cruise Club has ‘Raft Up’ event

ANDNow You Know: RC Regatta is this weekend on Marco Island

ALSOFriends of Tigertail cruise on the Good Fortune