Social Scene: Marco Cruise Club has ‘Raft Up’ event

Submitted

Marco Cruise Club members headed out from Coon Key into the Ten Thousand Islands for a Raft Up in Santina Bay behind Dismal Key.

Along the way they were greeted by Dolphins, nesting Ospreys, Rays and birds. The seas were calm and a slight breeze was welcomed. The Raft Up was a huge success. Once rafted up, the appetizers came out and the coolers were opened. The conversations unfolded. It was a really fun day.

The trip back was just as awesome and the day came to a close. Until next time, Fair Winds and Following Seas to all.

MORENow You Know: RC Regatta is this weekend on Marco Island

ANDFriends of Tigertail cruise on the Good Fortune

ALSOBookworm: ‘All the Beauty’ a unique, gently different kind of book