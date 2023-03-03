3 To Do: Celebrate Frida Kahlo, Laugh with Jackie Fabulous, more

Marco Eagle

1. Opens Saturday: Celebrate Frida Kahlo with new exhibit at Naples Art

The newest exhibit at Naples Art, 585 Park St., Naples, pays tribute to Frida Kahlo and opens Saturday, March 4.

“Miradas de Mujeres: Isabelle de Borchgrave and the World of Frida Kahlo” honors a conversation between two women who have never met: Borchgrave, a Belgian artist and sculptor known for her colorful paintings and intricately painted paper sculptures, and Kahlo, a Mexican painter known for her many portraits. Both artists shared a love of fabric, patterns and colors.

The exhibit offers De Borchgrave's view of Kahlo's world constructed entirely of paper. Tickets cost $20 and must be purchased in advance. Members receive a discount.

Information: naplesart.org.

2. This weekend: Laugh with Jackie Fabulous at Off The Hook

Bronx-born comedian Jackie Fabulous performs standup at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4, and 6 p.m., Sunday, March 5, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100.

Cost: $25 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

3. Saturday, Marco Island: Family fun at Marco museum exhibit celebrating Calusa people

Calusa Coast Family Fun Day is 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Marco Island Historical Museum, 180 S. Heathwood Drive, Marco Island.

Discover story of the Calusa people and their indigenous relatives. Children will learn about the Calusa peoples’ creativity using shell tools with hands-on examples and opportunities to build their own.

More at 239-252-1440 or colliermuseums.com.

