3 To Do: Kevin Nealon, Art & Soul, Shell sale

Marco Eagle

1. Kevin Nealon at Off the Hook

Kevin Nealon is an American comedian and actor who gained fame as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” from 1986 to 1995, where he anchored the show’s news parody segment “Weekend Update.”

After leaving SNL, he acted in several films and the Showtime series “Weeds.”

The comedian performs standup at 6 and 8 p.m., Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, and 6 p.m. Sunday March 12, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $32.50 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

MORENow You Know: Big weekend in Goodland, more

AND3 To Know: Puppy death trial; Naples man sentenced

ALSOSWFLA To Do List: Barron Collier’s birthday celebration, more

2. Shangri-La Springs Art & Soul Nights

Dates for Art & Soul Nights at Shangri-La Springs include March 8 and April 12.

Art & Soul Nights are free community events, open 5 – 8 PM. Featuring live music, entertainment, an artisan market, community classes, as well as food and beverage for purchase.

Chair massages and free consultations will be available from the Shangri-La Springs’ Spa staff. Artichoke & Company will offer tapas and grab-and-go bites, and the property will host a cash bar with beer and wine. The artisan market includes eclectic products for sale, farmer’s market style, from Shangri-La Springs’ organic garden, local vendors, area artists, and craftsmen. All are welcome to enjoy an evening under the stars at Shangri-La Springs’ beautiful and historic property.

Information call 239-949-0749 or visit ShangriLaSprings.com.

MORESenior Softball: Verdi’s, Sami’s, Oyster Society are division champions

AND‘Watts for Dinner’: Sami’s happy hour is something to smile about

ALSOHey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

3. Friday: Spring Expo and Shell Art Sale

The 2023 Spring Expo and Shell Art Sale will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11 at New Life Community Church, 489 West Elkham Circle, Marco Island (behind the cemetery across form Veterans Park).

Scientific and artistic exhibits by members will be on display. Holiday ornaments, floral arrangements, jewelry, shell flowers, home décor and more all made with shells as well as crafting and specimen shells. Admission $3. Children under 12 free.

Information: marcoshellclub.com.