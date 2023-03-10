3 To Do: Harbor Arts, Alan Doyle performs, more

Marco Eagle

1. Big weekend in Goodland

The 11th Annual Harbor Arts & Music Festival is slated for this weekend. The event will be from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12 at MarGood Harbor Park, 321 Pear Tree Avenue, in Goodland.

The juried fine-art event, produced by the Goodland Civic Association (501[c]3), along with Collier County Parks and Recreation, showcases world class artists working in a full array of media: glass-blowing, metalwork, painting, photography, clothing, jewelry, woodwork, hand-bound journals, ceramics, and mixed media.

Florida Fiddler & Mangrove Music Studio founder JRobert has gathered over a dozen musicians and songwriters to perform live from the MarGood sound stage overlooking the waterfront venue. The festival is free and there’s plenty of seating.

Volunteer golf cart shuttle drivers are happy to ferry folks around the Village to and from the event.

MarGood Harbor Park has great historic and environmental significance; the property was purchased by Collier County with Florida Forever funds in 2005. Today, native landscaping and lovely walkways wrap around a picturesque harbor. The park also features a museum/exhibition hall, two open-air pavilions, and a canoe/kayak launch and plenty of parking.

For more information contact Tara O’Neill at taraogallery@gmail.com.

2. Alan Doyle performs at Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs

The Canadian musician and actor is best known as the lead singer of the folk-rock band Great Big Sea.

His solo songs include “1,2,3,4,” “Take Us Home” and “Come Out with Me.”

At 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 11. Cost: $45-$55. Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs.

Information: 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

3. Saturday: St. Patrick's Day Parade

Annual event begins at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 11, in downtown Naples.

This is the largest privately funded St. Patrick's Day parade in Florida, with thousands swarming on downtown decked out in various shades of green.

It begins at the intersection of Third Street South and 10th Avenue South. Then it travels north on Third Street South, east on Fifth Avenue South and south on Eighth Street South to Naples City Hall.

Information: naplesparade.com.

