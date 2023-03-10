SWFLA To Do List: New Studio Players production opens in Golden Gate, more

Marco Eagle

MARCH

‘Next to Normal’

The Tony- and Pulitzer-winning rock musical follows a mother with bipolar disorder and how that affects her family. Belle executive director Tyler Young calls it a “deep, meaningful look at the different shapes, sizes and circumstances of ‘normal.’” March 10-19. $28-$35.The Belle Theatre, 2708 Santa Barbara Blvd., Suite 135, in The Towers at Santa Barbara shopping center, Cape Coral. Information: 323-5533 or thebelletheatre.com.

Kevin Nealon at Off the Hook

Kevin Nealon is an American comedian and actor who gained fame as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” from 1986 to 1995, where he anchored the show’s news parody segment “Weekend Update.” After leaving SNL, he acted in several films and the Showtime series “Weeds.” The comedian performs standup at 6 and 8 p.m., Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, and 6 p.m. Sunday March 12, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $32.50 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Spring Expo and Shell Art Sale

The 2023 Spring Expo and Shell Art Sale will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11 at New Life Community Church, 489 West Elkham Circle, Marco Island (behind the cemetery across form Veterans Park). Scientific and artistic exhibits by members will be on display. Holiday ornaments, floral arrangements, jewelry, shell flowers, home décor and more all made with shells as well as crafting and specimen shells. Admission $3. Children under 12 free. Information: marcoshellclub.com.

Happy 150th birthday Barron Collier

Celebrate Barron Collier’s big birthday! He was born in March 1873 and was only 50 years old when he founded Collier County in 1923. Everglades City is having a birthday party for him on Friday, March 10, in Everglades City, the town he selected as his headquarters and the first seat of his new county. Join at 2:30 p.m. in the Lighthouse Club at Everglades Isle Resort for an interesting afternoon hosted by the Everglades Society for Historic Preservation. The event is free but reservations are requested so we know how large the cake should be. RSVP by email to ESHP@hotmail.com or call Marya at 239-451-0265.

New Studio Players production opens in Golden Gate

"Saving Kitty" by Marisa Smith is a production by The Studio Players, opening this weekend. See it at various times from March 10-26 at the Golden Gate Community Center's Joan Jenk Auditorium, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. Tickets $30. Play focuses on beautiful, 50-something Kate Hartley, a wealthy, liberal, Manhattan atheist, who launches diabolical campaign to break up the engagement of her daughter Kitty to hunky Evangelical Christian Paul. More at thestudioplayers.org or 239-398-9192.

Broadway 'Hamilton' star to perform in Naples

Actor, singer and author Leslie Odom Jr. — who portrayed Aaron Burr in "Hamilton" — will sing hits from Broadway and beyond at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11. From $69. Artis—Naples, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. 239-597-1900 or artisnaples.org

Irish Gals for Charity

The St. Finbarr Knights of Columbus will hold its annual St. Patrick Show for Charity at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at St. Finbarr Parish, 13520 Tamiami Trail East Rte 41. Featured performers are the popular Cliff Erickson performing Irish and other old favorites, and the entertaining Celtic Spirit Irish Dancers. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. Donation is $20, and tickets will be available at the door. Information: Tom 920-445-1276.

David Phelps performs

The Dove- and Grammy-winning singer from the Gaither Vocal Band brings his After the Downbeat Tour to Marco Island. 6 p.m. Sunday, March 12. $25-$70. Marco Presbyterian Church, 875 West Elkam Circle, Marco Island. Information: 394-8186 or davidphelps.com.

Grand Piano Series

Two concerts this month, the first 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, featuring Irish pianist Barry Douglas, in auditorium in St. Leo Catholic Church, 28290 Beaumont Road, Bonita Springs. Ticket $35-$45 ($50 at the door). The second is 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25, featuring Dominic Cheli and Milana Strezeva with the event in partnership with Opera Naples’ “Festival Under the Stars” and the Grand Piano Series. Tickets $45 ($50 at the door). Both concerts free for kids and students. More at grandpianoseries.org.

‘Songs of Ireland’

Gulfshore Opera’s all-female singing quintet performs three Southwest Florida shows featuring traditional and contemporary Irish songs in the style of Celtic Woman and others. They’ll be accompanied by piano, fiddle and drums. 7 p.m, Wednesday, March 14, at St. Leo Parish Life Center, 29290 Beaumont Road, Bonita Springs. Tickets $45-$55. Information: gulfshoreopera.org.

Rich Vos at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 6:30 p.m. March 14-15 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Big artscommunity event

The Sanibel Island arts venue remains largely closed to the public after Hurricane Ian, but it’s opening its doors for this public get-together. The event includes catered food, drinks, artists demonstrations, a performance by the BIG ARTS Concert Band and BIG ARTS Community Chorus and a screening of the video “Secrets and Stories of the Sanibel Lighthouse.” From 2:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. Free. BIG ARTS, 900 Dunlop Road, Sanibel Island. Information: 395-0900 or bigarts.org.

‘Hollywood Arms’

Full-length comedic drama by Carrie Hamilton and Carol Burnett. A young daughter of ineffectual parents finds escape and solace in her own dreams of stardom in this warmhearted, coming-of-age play by comic legend Carol Burnett and her daughter, Carrie Hamilton. See it at various times March 15-April 2 at the Arts Center Theatre is in the Marco Town Center, at 1089 N. Collier Blvd., No. 432, Marco Island. Cost is $40. More at 239-394-4221 or marcoislandart.org.

Lynne Koplitz at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Collier County Fair

The Collier County Fair runs March 16-26 at the fairgrounds, 751 39th Ave. NE, Naples. General admission is $10 per person, adults, 12 and older; $5 for kids 4-11, free for 3 and under and active duty and retired U.S. military personnel (with U.S. Military ID). Ride tickets are $1.50 each except on Dollar Day Monday, March 20. Information: collierfair.com.

Bruce in the USA: Bruce Springsteen Tribute

Tribute artist Matt Ryan started out playing Bruce Springsteen in Las Vegas for the show “Legends in Concert.” Now he’s taking the character on tour with a full band and recreating the look and sound of the rock legend. 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17. $50-$65. Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Information: 495-8989 or artcenterbonita.org.

Cirque Ma’Ceo

A touring theatrical show under a circus big top, featuring acrobatic feats, aerial dancing and exotic horses. Presented by Myakka City’s Cavallo Equestrian Arts. Friday through Sunday, March 17-19. $35-$60 ($20 for ages 3-12, free for younger). Bonita Springs Poker Room, 28001 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs. Information: 800-927-1539 or cirquemaceo.com.

Bonita Springs – Estero Christian Women’s Connection

Bonita Springs – Estero Christian Women’s Connection invites you and your friends to their quarter auction from 11:30 a.m., until 2 p.m., Friday, March 17 at The Club at Grandezza, 11481 Grande Oak Blvd., Estero. Auction preview begins at 10:45. Luncheon cost: $30 inclusive. Reservations and cancellations must be received by Friday, March 10. Guest speaker Linda Bertolami will share her most relatable story, “Got Plans? … Recalculating, Recalculating!” Tables assigned for all guests. Wish to be seated with friends? Submit all names and checks together, plus contact name and phone number and any food allergies. Reserve early with a check payable to BSECWC. Mail to: BSECWC, 20071 Seagrove St. #1003, Estero, FL 33928. Call Nancy with questions at 520-904-2913. A check must be received to reserve!

Bruce in the USA: Bruce Springsteen Tribute

At 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 17, at Center for Performing Arts, Hinman Auditorium, 10150 Bonita Beach Road, Bonita Springs. Tickets from $50. Information: artcenterbonita.org.

KC & the Sunshine Band with Evelyn ‘Champagne’ King

KC & the Sunshine Band was a 1970s radio mainstay, with hits including "Get Down Tonight" and "That's The Way (I Like It)," perform with Evelyn "Champagne" King, known for her 1977 disco hit "Shame" and "Love Come Down" (1982), at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 S. First St., Immokalee. Tickets from $65, not including fees. 239-658-1313 or seminoleimmokaleecasino.com.

Steve Trevino at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $30 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Friends of Tigertail ‘Breakfast and Birds’

Friends of Tigertail is hosting the 20th Breakfast and Birds from 9:30 a.m. until 11, March 18, at Tigertail Beach, 480 Hernando Dr., Marco Island. Bring your own breakfast; bring your own binoculars; meet us at the kiosk. Learn how to identify the shorebirds which will be leaving for their long migrations north. Birding ID cards, hats, and shirts will be available with a donation. Friends of Tigertail memberships are tax deductible and benefit our scholarship program. This is a free program. Parking is free with a Collier County Beach Parking sticker. Information: FriendsofTigertail.com.

Marco Island Historical Museum presents ‘Music on the Mound’

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents Music on the Mound at 6 p.m., March 15. This open-air concert features recording artist, vocalist and trumpeter Chuck Wierich and takes place on the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) campus. Enjoy classic hits from artists like Herb Alpert, Louis Armstrong, Chuck Mangione, Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Louis Prima and Chicago. Tickets are $20 and are available at the event. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs. Beverages will be available. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. The Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the museum is free, and the site is handicapped accessible. Information: themihs.org or 239-389-6447.

‘Disney On Ice’ skates into Hertz Arena

New Disney on Ice show "Into The Magic" takes families on a high-sea adventure as Moana sets sail on a quest to save her island. Characters from “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Coco” and “Beauty and the Beast” skate across an arena ice floor transformed into a vast ocean. Thursday through Sunday, March 16-19. $25-$100. Parking on site is $25. Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. Information: 948-7825 or hertzarena.com.

‘The Divine Sister’

Comedy runs March 23-April 2 at Center for Performing Arts, Moe Auditorium & Film Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Road. It's the story of St. Veronica’s indomitable Mother Superior, who is determined to build a new school for her Pittsburgh convent while facing several challenges: a young postulant experiencing "visions," sexual hysteria among her nuns, a sensitive schoolboy and more. General admission tickets $35. More at artcenterbonita.org.

Naples Big Band

2 p.m. Sunday, March 19, at Veterans Community Park, 901 Park Ave., Marco Island. Also 2 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Cambier Park, 755 Eighth Ave. S., Naples. Free. Bring chairs. Information: naplesbigband.com.

Brett Ernst at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m., March 20-23 at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

‘The Divine Sister’

Comedy runs March 23-April 2 at Center for Performing Arts, Moe Auditorium & Film Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Road. It's the story of St. Veronica’s indomitable Mother Superior, who is determined to build a new school for her Pittsburgh convent while facing several challenges: a young postulant experiencing "visions," sexual hysteria among her nuns, a sensitive schoolboy and more. General admission tickets $35. More at artcenterbonita.org.

Adam Carolla at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, and 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $45 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Naples Art Downtown Art Fair

From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26, Fifth Avenue South, downtown Naples. Free with donations appreciated. More at 239-262-6517 or naplesart.org.

Bonita Springs Masters Art Festival

Noon-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26, at The Promenade at Bonita Bay, 26795 S. Bay Drive, Bonita Springs. Free. More at 239-293-9448 or boulderbrook.net.

Naples Fine Art Show

From 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26, at Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. Free admission with donations encouraged for Institute for the Arts & Education. More at artsandeducationinc.org.

Kevin Farley at Off the Hook

The comedian and brother of actor and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Chris Farley performs standup at 6 and 8 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Natalie Friedman at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, and Wednesday, March 29, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Jeff Dye at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, March 31; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

ONGOING

‘Camelot’

The classic musical offers the Lerner and Loewe version that was adapted from the 1958 T.H. White novel "The Once and Future King." See it at various times through March 12 at the Norris Center, 755 Eighth Ave. S. Cost: $45-$80. gulfshoreplayhouse.org or 239-261-7529.

‘Sound of Music’

See the Naples Players production at various times through April 2 in Blackburn Hall at Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. Many shows sold out, some seats available. Check at naplesplayers.org or 239-263-7990.

‘Grease’ rocks Cultural Park Theater

Travel back to Rydell High for this 1950s-themed romantic musical packed with nostalgia and beloved songs like “Greased Lightnin,’ ” “Summer Nights,” “We Go Together” and “You’re The One That I Want.” Now through March 19. $22-$26. Cultural Park Theater, 528 Cultural Park Blvd., Cape Coral. Information: 772-5862. or culturalparktheater.com.

On stage now: ‘Jersey Boys’

Broadway Palm is one of the first regional U.S. theaters to get the rights to stage the hit show about Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The jukebox musical is packed with pop hits, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin’” and “My Eyes Adored You.” Feb. 17-April 9. $40-$95. Only limited seating available for much of this show’s run. Broadway Palm dinner theater, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 278-4422 or broadwaypalm.com.

Third Street South Farmers Market

From 7:30-11:30 a.m., Saturdays, through April 29, in the parking lot behind Tommy Bahamas, in Old Naples. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

‘Cuba: The Natural Beauty,’ photography by Clyde Butcher

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents “Cuba: The Natural Beauty,” a photography exhibit by world-renowned photographer Clyde Butcher, at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through April 29. The exhibit is free and open to the public. It is part of the 2023 ¡ARTE VIVA! festival, a celebration of Hispanic arts and culture on Florida’s Paradise Coast. For information, visit arte-viva.com. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Marco Island Farmers’ Market

Marco Island’s farmers market is from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April at Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island). Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

JCMI Monday Night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo will be played every Monday Night through May 1 at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, located at 991 Winterberry Drive. Doors open at 5:30 pm. The first numbers are posted at 6:15 pm and the game is called at 7 p.m. Supper is complimentary-kosher hot dog, relish, sauerkraut, onions, pastry, pickles, pastry and ice cream, coffee and tea. The payouts are large. Information: 239-642 0800.

Rookery Bay Farmers Market

The new Rookery Bay Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays, now through May 28 in the parking lot of the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. More than three dozen vendors will offer fruit, vegetables, local seafood, cottage foods, international cuisine, local honey, guacamole, baked goods, specialty coffee, organic skincare, clothing, handmade jewelry, accessories, art and more. Live music will be featured each week. The nature center will not be open, but the Friends of Rookery Bay will offer special promotions to market attendees. Shop Local Productions, which operates several farmers markets in Collier and Lee counties, is coordinating the new market. Information: 41markets.com.

Frida Kahlo and Her Garden

Naples Botanical Garden hosts a new exhibit titled Frida Kahlo and Her Garden, which runs through Sept. 10 at the garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. It explores the influence of home and nature of the artist's work and recreates portions of La Casa Azul (the Blue House), her residence in Mexico City’s Coyoacán borough. The garden is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with members allowed to enter at 8 a.m. Visit naplesgarden.org for tickets prices and more.

Estero Farmers Market at Miromar Outlets

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays near Corkscrew Road entrance; 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Find it on Facebook for more.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; From 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sundays, at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

‘10,000 Songs Show’

Visitors and locals alike have been packing the audience at Margood Harbor Theater in Goodland, to hear award winning songwriters play original Florida music every first Monday of the month. J. Robert’s “10,000 Songs from the 10,000 Islands” show is celebrating six years of new songs and stories. Gates open at 6 at Margood Harbour Park Theater, located 321 Pear Street in Goodland.

Calusa Garden Club

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island meets the second Monday of every month, October through March, at Rose Hall in the Marco library from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., with small plate refreshments served at noon. Each month, a speaker on the topics of horticulture, floral design, or the environment gives an educational presentation. The public is welcome. Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island is a 501(c)3 charitable organization. See the website calusa.org for information about membership and the monthly calendar of events.

Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime

Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime meets the first Thursday of the month by Zoom at noon and the 3rd Thursday of the month for luncheon meeting 11:45- 1:00 at Bistro Soleil. Contact Kathy Pasternak for zoom link or reservations email KathrynPasternak@BHHSFloridaRealty.net.

American Legion Post 404

American Legion Post 404 on Marco Island holds meetings at 11 a.m., every fourth Tuesday (January and February) from October through June. The meetings are held at the Marco Lutheran Church, 525 North Collier Blvd. Each meeting hosts interesting speakers and lunch is served.

Baker Museum

Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-4 Sundays. Docent tours 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; 1 p.m. only on Sundays. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Information: 239-597-1900 or artisnaples.org.

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Daily, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last ticket). 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples. Stroll the 2.25-mile boardwalk through pine flatwoods, wet prairie, freshwater marsh and the largest old-growth bald cypress forest in North America. $17 adults, $6 kids 6-14, free ages 5 and younger. Online tickets at Corkscrew.Audubon.org/Visit.

Call to artists, crafters and market vendors

The Goodland Civic Association is readying for the 11th annual Goodland Harbor Arts & Music Festival, Saturday & Sunday, March 11-12, is a juried event also held at waterfront MarGood Harbor Park showcasing fine arts and hand crafts, live music organized by JRobert of Mangrove Music Studio, and a variety of food vendors. Artists will be juried by a selection committee of five professional artists. Fee for a 10’x10’ booth, which include a non-refundable $20 application fee, is $160. The deadline to apply is Dec. 18. There will be a limited number of single-day booths available for both events at reduced rates on a first come, first served basis, for both shows. For details & applications contact Tara O'Neill at taraogallery@gmail.com.

Rhode Island Club

The Rhode Island Club is ready to start up our seasonal get togethers. The club will meet at a variety of locations in Southwest Florida throughout season for some lively conversations and enjoyable comeradery. You are invited to join them. Contact Ann Sepe at 401-632-6099.

Italian American Society of Marco Island

The Italian American Society of Marco Island will hold their monthly meetings on the first Wednesday of each month, November through April, at Mackle's Park's Community room. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. with meeting starting at 5:30. This energetic group of men and women with Italian heritage, over the age of 21, are dedicated to remembering their roots while socializing through dinners, dances, bocce, trips, golf and more. Information: iasmi.org or call Barbara DeRosa 239-272-0158.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

The Factory Run Club

At 6.30 p.m., Tuesdays. Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. The Factory Run Club is a fun social run around the lake loop — just under 1 mile — adjacent to The Cove at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Your skill level is the right one. Jog a single lap or run as many as you choose. Drinks at The Cove afterward are discounted for participants. And you’ll be ready to cool off after that virtuous workout. You get a R.I.O.T. shirt after completing eight runs. And it’s free, free, free.

Koreshan walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour. Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

Key Marco artifacts

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, butterfly garden, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round, as are guests on kayak and boat ecotours booked through Friends of Rookery Bay. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

APRIL

Shangri-La Springs Art & Soul Nights

Art & Soul Nights at Shangri-La Springs is April 12. It’s a free community event, open 5 – 8 p.m. Featuring live music, entertainment, an artisan market, community classes, as well as food and beverage for purchase. Chair massages and free consultations will be available from the Shangri-La Springs’ Spa staff. Artichoke & Company will offer tapas and grab-and-go bites, and the property will host a cash bar with beer and wine. The artisan market includes eclectic products for sale, farmer’s market style, from Shangri-La Springs’ organic garden, local vendors, area artists, and craftsmen. All are welcome to enjoy an evening under the stars at Shangri-La Springs’ beautiful and historic property. Information call 239-949-0749 or visit ShangriLaSprings.com.

For more event listings, navigate to the Entertainment section and click on the SWFLA To Do List at marconews.com or visit the-banner.com. Calendar items must be emailed to mail@marconews.com or news@naplesnews.com and should be submitted at least a week before desired publication.