Social Scene: Friends roast outgoing president

Members of Just Friends saluted outgoing president Jaye Spencer at their March 8 luncheon at the Marco Island Yacht Club. Spencer’s theme this year was “Friends are the Colors of your Rainbow.” To the tune of “Calender Girls,” many board members represented a month and color as they roasted Spencer, according to their month. New officers for 2023-2024 were installed and five birthday ladies received roses.

