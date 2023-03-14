3 To Do: Fair returns, ‘Songs of Ireland’ and ‘Hollywood Arms’

Staff

1. Starts Thursday: Collier County Fair

The Collier County Fair runs March 16-26 at the fairgrounds, 751 39th Ave. NE, Naples.

General admission is $10 per person, adults, 12 and older; $5 for kids 4-11, free for 3 and under and active duty and retired U.S. military personnel (with U.S. Military ID). Ride tickets are $1.50 each except on Dollar Day Monday, March 20.

Information: collierfair.com.

2. Wednesday: ‘Songs of Ireland’ at St. Leo Parish Life Center

Gulfshore Opera’s all-female singing quintet performs three Southwest Florida shows featuring traditional and contemporary Irish songs in the style of Celtic Woman and others.

They’ll be accompanied by piano, fiddle and drums.

The show is at 7 p.m, Wednesday, March 14, at St. Leo Parish Life Center, 29290 Beaumont Road, Bonita Springs. Tickets $45-$55.

Information: gulfshoreopera.org.

3. Wednesday: ‘Hollywood Arms’ at Arts Center Theatre

Full-length comedic drama by Carrie Hamilton and Carol Burnett. A young daughter of ineffectual parents finds escape and solace in her own dreams of stardom in this warmhearted, coming-of-age play by comic legend Carol Burnett and her daughter, Carrie Hamilton.

See it at various times March 15-April 2 at the Arts Center Theatre is in the Marco Town Center, at 1089 N. Collier Blvd., No. 432, Marco Island. Cost is $40.

More at 239-394-4221 or marcoislandart.org.