Mark your calendars! 33rd Annual Easter Sunrise Service on the beach

Jill Yris

Special to the Eagle

The 33rd Annual Easter Sunrise Service on the Beach will be held at 7 a.m., Sunday, April 9, beachfront at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, 400 S. Collier Boulevard, Marco Island. Beginning over 30 years ago with 240 people, the Marco Island Easter Sunrise Service is now the largest, 1-hour event on the island. The service is open to everyone and is a diverse, community-based gathering.

Keith and Kristyn Getty will lead the Easter morning music. Grammy nominated and Dove award winners, the Gettys inspirational songs have been performed or recorded by artists including Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, Owl City, Lyle Lovett and Newsboys. Marco Presbyterian Church Artist-in-Residence, musician and world-renowned hymn writer Matt Papa will join the Gettys performing onstage alongside 4 more musicians.

Pastor Casey Nowlin, The Family Church, will lead the scripture reading and prayer and Pastor Thomas McCulley, New Life Community Church, will lead the closing moments and prayer. Pastor Steve Schoof and Pastor Scott Kerens, both from Marco Presbyterian Church, will lead the call to worship and give the Easter message, respectively. During the opening welcome there will be a special presentation honoring Alan Sandlin for his many years of volunteer work for the Easter Sunrise Service on the Beach.

Beach access is north of the Marriott Spa and the public access path north of the Madeira Condominium. The Marco police and volunteers will direct traffic and assist with parking, including double parking along Collier Boulevard. Additionally, the Resident's Beach parking lot will open at 6 a.m. for member parking. Dress is casual; bring your own blanket or chair. Musical prelude begins at 6:45 a.m. For those who need assistance, handicap parking will be available near the Marriott Spa with golf carts to assist to the edge of the beach.