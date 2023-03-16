Calusa Garden Club inducts new members

Sara Wolf

Special to the Eagle

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island welcomed two new members at its Feb. 13 meeting and two new members at its March 13 meeting.

The February new members with first vice-president and membership chairman Monica Doyle Carol Donegan, Cristina Riha and Jeannette Doyle.

In a new tradition of membership recognition, Doyle congratulated the Club members with February birthdays: Annette Kuhn and Nanette Baumgardner are pictured with Doyle and their birthday cake.

And at its March 13 meeting, Calusa Garden Club welcomed new members Elizabeth Clancy and Ellen van Nagell. The new members, Jen Ferrier, sponsor, with new member Elizabeth Clancy, Ellen van Nagell, new member, with her sponsor Janet Watson.

Speakers at the Club’s March 13 meeting were master gardener Donna Kay and certified landscape designer Sue Oldershaw. Their presentation “Gardening on Our Island” included photos of plants suitable for our dry, hot climate as well as photos of good and bad landscape practices on Marco Island. Oldershaw and Kay also presented information about the effects of Hurricane Ian’s storm surge and high winds on landscape plants.

Calusa Garden Club continued its monthly horticulture workshops with a March workshop on landscape design featuring Florida native plants. Club member Debra Kuhlman invited members to tour her newer home that is not fully landscaped. Leslie Landert, owner of Landert Landscape Design, spoke with the group as they toured the garden and suggested plants and planting areas that would work well in the Kuhlman home landscape.

