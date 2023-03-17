3 To Do: Cirque Ma’Ceo, ‘Disney On Ice’ and ‘Breakfast and Birds’
1. Bonita Springs, this weekend: Cirque Ma’Ceo
A touring theatrical show under a circus big top, featuring acrobatic feats, aerial dancing and exotic horses.
Presented by Myakka City’s Cavallo Equestrian Arts. Shows are Friday through Sunday. It runs March 17-19. Cost: $35-$60 ($20 for ages 3-12, free for younger).
It’s at the Bonita Springs Poker Room, 28001 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs.
Information: 800-927-1539 or cirquemaceo.com.
2. Sunday: ‘Disney On Ice’ skates into Hertz Arena
New Disney on Ice show "Into The Magic" takes families on a high-sea adventure as Moana sets sail on a quest to save her island.
Characters from “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Coco” and “Beauty and the Beast” skate across an arena ice floor transformed into a vast ocean. Through Sunday, March 19. Cost: $25-$100. Parking on site is $25.
Hertz Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero. Information: 948-7825 or hertzarena.com.
3. Marco Island, Saturday: Friends of Tigertail ‘Breakfast and Birds’
Friends of Tigertail is hosting the 20th Breakfast and Birds from 9:30 a.m. until 11, March 18, at Tigertail Beach, 480 Hernando Dr., Marco Island.
Bring your own breakfast; bring your own binoculars; meet us at the kiosk. Learn how to identify the shorebirds which will be leaving for their long migrations north. Birding ID cards, hats, and shirts will be available with a donation.
Friends of Tigertail memberships are tax deductible and benefit our scholarship program. This is a free program. Parking is free with a Collier County Beach Parking sticker.
Information: FriendsofTigertail.com.