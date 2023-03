Submitted

T'was a great day to be Irish at the Marco Sportfishing Club annual St. Patrick’s picnic at Sarazen Park on March 15. Members enjoyed huge corn beef sandwiches from Jason’s Deli, and an assortment of beers. Irish music filled the air. Dave and Susie Walsh hosted, and no one left hungry.

