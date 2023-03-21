3 To Do: ‘The Divine Sister,’ Adam Carolla, food drive

Marco Eagle

1. Friday: ‘Fill the Boat’ food drive

Our Daily Bread Food Pantry will have a “Fill the Boat” food drive from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., March 24, at the Marco Island Winn-Dixie, located at 625 N. Collier Blvd.

Our Daily Bread Food Pantry is partnering with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Marco Island, and Winn-Dixie to host the second annual food drive to fill a 21-foot boat with food and donations.

To support the event and aid in nourishing local residents in need, Winn-Dixie is matching all food donations up to 1,500 pounds.

The food drive will directly benefit Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, a local nonprofit organization that served over 190,000 guests last year and provides over 150,000 pounds of food each month to those in need.

Information: ourdailybreadfoodpantry.org.

2. Starts Thursday: ‘The Divine Sister’

Comedy runs March 23-April 2 at Center for Performing Arts, Moe Auditorium & Film Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Road.

It’s the story of St. Veronica’s indomitable Mother Superior, who is determined to build a new school for her Pittsburgh convent while facing several challenges: a young postulant experiencing “visions,” sexual hysteria among her nuns, a sensitive schoolboy and more.

General admission tickets $35.

Information: artcenterbonita.org.

3. Friday: Adam Carolla at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, and 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100.

Cost: $45 general admission, plus a fee.

Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

