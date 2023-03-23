Social Scene: ‘Irish for the Day’

Submitted

The Irish and the “Irish for the Day” celebrated in style at the Marco Men’s Club St. Patrick’s party at the Speakeasy on March 16.

It was a sea of green as many came dressed for the occasion. A delicious corn beef lunch was served and Danny Maloney entertained the group with his music. Dave and Susie Walsh hosted.

May your troubles be less, and your blessings be more, and nothing but happiness come through your door.

