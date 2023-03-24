3 To Do: Island Fest and Mullet Toss, Christian artist Meredith Andrews, International Fest

Marco Eagle

1. Pine Island’s IslandFest and Mullet Toss

The annual festival features food, a mermaid parade, fishing seminars, the Kiwanis Fish Drop, vendors, bluesman RJ Howson and the Mullet Toss, where players see how far they can throw a real (but dead) mullet. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 25.

Admission is free with a suggested $5 donation (which includes a free mullet toss). A portion of the proceeds benefits the Greater Pine Island Alliance to help Pine island recovery from Hurricane Ian.

The Calusa Cay Shops/Publix parking lot, 5100 Pine Island Road N.W., Pine Island. 283-0888 or pineislandchamber.org.

2. Christian artist Meredith Andrews, author Eric Metaxas come to Marco Island

Meredith Andrews will headline a free concert at the newly renovated Veterans Community Park on Marco Island.

The event will be held Saturday, March 25 with food trucks opening at 4:30 p.m. and concert starting at 5. New York Times bestselling author, Eric Metaxas, will also make a guest appearance at the event.

A private event will be held at 6 p.m., March 26, with Eric Metaxas at Island Country Club. Metaxas will speak in detail about the premise for his new book, “Letter to the American Church.”

Tickets are available at worshipontherock.com.

3. Saturday: International Fest at Mercato

The 3rd Annual International Fest returns to Mercato in Naples, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., Saturday, March 25.

Experience a global journey through the culture and cuisine of over 20 countries at this year’s International Fest, benefiting House of Gaia. Head to Mercato’s event lawn to enjoy authentic bites and beverages, unique handmade crafts, and exciting entertainment from around the world.

Throughout the day, dance along to live performances including traditional Mariachi, Polynesian, Flamenco, Irish, African Drumming, and more. In addition to the international festivities.