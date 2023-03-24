SWFLA To Do List: ‘The Divine Sister,’ Sounds of Jazz & Blues, more

Marco Eagle

‘The Divine Sister’

Comedy runs March 23-April 2 at Center for Performing Arts, Moe Auditorium & Film Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Road. It’s the story of St. Veronica’s indomitable Mother Superior, who is determined to build a new school for her Pittsburgh convent while facing several challenges: a young postulant experiencing “visions,” sexual hysteria among her nuns, a sensitive schoolboy and more. General admission tickets $35. Information: artcenterbonita.org.

Three days of live bands at Fort Myers Music Fest

Three days of live bands in downtown Fort Myers, plus food vendors and a marketplace of arts, crafts and other items. The 11 scheduled bands include funk/rock/reggae act Igor & the Red Elvises (Friday), roots-rockers Memphis Lightning (Saturday) and “rockadelic 60's music anthology band” Paisley Craze (Sunday). 4-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 24-26. Free. The 1400 block of Hendry Street in downtown Fort Myers. Information: paragonfestivals.com.

‘Fill the Boat’ food drive

Our Daily Bread Food Pantry will have a “Fill the Boat” food drive from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., March 24, at the Marco Island Winn-Dixie, located at 625 N. Collier Blvd. Our Daily Bread Food Pantry is partnering with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Marco Island, and Winn-Dixie to host the second annual food drive to fill a 21-foot boat with food and donations. To support the event and aid in nourishing local residents in need, Winn-Dixie is matching all food donations up to 1,500 pounds. The food drive will directly benefit Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, a local nonprofit organization that served over 190,000 guests last year and provides over 150,000 pounds of food each month to those in need. Information: ourdailybreadfoodpantry.org.

The songs of Johnny Cash in ‘Ring of Fire’

The jukebox musical tells the story of country icon Johnny Cash with 30 classics from The Man in Black, including “I Walk the Line,” “I’ve Been Everywhere,” “A Boy Named Sue” and the title song. The entire cast sings, dances and plays musical instruments. March 24-April 23. Tickets start at $75. Florida Repertory Theatre, 2268 Bay St., downtown Fort Myers. 332-4488 or floridarep.org.

Adam Carolla at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, and 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. Cost: $45 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Willy Chirino at Seminole Casino

Grammy-winning Cuban-born singer/bandleader who helped create the “Miami sound” of salsa music in the '70s and '80s. Plus Tito Puente Jr. 9 p.m. Saturday, March 25. $39 ($69 for VIP, including closer, reserved seating and two drinks). Seminole Casino Hotel, 506 S. First St., Immokalee. 658-1313 or moreinparadise.com.

Spring Family Fest at Mercola Market

This new fest was designed to bring the community together with food trucks, live music, arts and crafts vendors, carnival games, bounce houses, a scavenger hunt, the Easter Bunny and the third annual 5K Color Fun Run. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25. The run takes place 8:30 to 10 a.m. Registration for the run is $30 ($15 for ages 6 to 14). Fest admission is free. Sign up for the run at runsignup.com/Race/FL/CapeCoral/MidCapeSpringColorRun. Mercola Market, 125 S.W. Third Place, Cape Coral. Information: 599-9400 or mercolamarketcc.com.

Sounds of the Sand

Popular Sanibel Island singer/guitarist Danny Morgan headlines this family-friendly event with steel drummer John McLane. Plus more local bands, a stilt-walker, nature games, beer, a bounce house, archery, face painting, ax throwing and more. It’s all to raise for Hurricane Ian recovery and conservation outreach at Sanibel Island’s J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge. 1-7 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Free. Bell Tower Shops, 13499 U.S. Highway 41, south Fort Myers. Information: 489-1221 or belltowerfl.com.

Cape Coral Spring Comedy Festival

This second annual festival brings local and touring comedians to three different Cape Coral venues. For the final night at Up in Smoke, more than a dozen Florida comedians perform three-minute sets, along with a guest emcee and headlining comedian (to be announced). Noon Saturday, March 25 at Rumrunners; and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 25 at Up in Smoke. $25-$40 per show. The Up in Smoke show is outdoors, and you can bring your own chairs, food and drinks. Two-item minimum purchase for the Nice Guys show. Mature audiences only. Information: comiccure.com.

Naples Art Downtown Art Fair

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26, Fifth Avenue South, downtown Naples. Free with donations appreciated. More at 239-262-6517 or naplesart.org.

Bonita Springs Masters Art Festival

Noon-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26, at The Promenade at Bonita Bay, 26795 S. Bay Drive, Bonita Springs. Free. More at 239-293-9448 or boulderbrook.net.

Naples Fine Art Show

From 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26, at Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. Free admission with donations encouraged for Institute for the Arts & Education. More at artsandeducationinc.org.

Old-school baseball at vintage ‘base ball’ game

Edison & Ford Winter Estates hosts its annual vintage “base ball” game at Terry Park. At least five teams compete while wearing vintage uniforms and using the rules of 1860s baseball, such as wooden bats, no gloves and lemon-peel baseballs. The team roster includes the Vagabonds Base Ball Club of Fort Myers and four more teams from Central Florida, Bradenton, Detroit and Michigan. More teams may be added. Starts at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 26. Gates open at 9:30 a.m. $5 (free for ages 18 and younger). Terry Park, 3410 Palm Beach Blvd., Fort Myers. Information: EdisonFord.org.

Kevin Farley at Off the Hook

The comedian and brother of actor and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Chris Farley performs standup at 6 and 8 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Natalie Friedman at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, and Wednesday, March 29, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

FWC statewide snook workshops start

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is adopting a holistic management approach for snook that includes a review of several environmental and human factors including habitat, fishing effort and stakeholder feedback to evaluate the fishery at a more local scale. FWC staff is proposing to establish 10 new management regions with snook regulations based on the status of the fishery in each region. The public is encouraged to attend one of the FWC’s in-person workshops that are being held throughout the state. Workshops will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude by 8 p.m. The closest will be 6 until 8 p.m., March 28, at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center Auditorium, 300 Tower Road, Naples. For other workshops, visit myFWC.com.

Shy Wolf Sanctuary ‘On the Table SWFL’ discussion

Shy Wolf Sanctuary Education and Experience Center will be hosting 10 special guests for an “On The Table SWFL” from 9 until 11 a.m., Thursday, March 30. The event will be facilitated by the organization’s executive director, Deanna Deppen. Guests that are registered for the Shy Wolf Sanctuary table will learn more about the organization’s Healing Hearts Program and how the connection between humans and animals promotes emotional and psychological healing. On The Table SWFL encourages groups, organizations, friends, and neighbors to gather around a small table to create meaningful conversations that will benefit the communities within Southwest Florida. Learn more at ShyWolfSanctuary.org.

Jeff Dye at Off the Hook

The comedian performs standup at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30; 7 and 9 p.m. Friday, March 31; 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1; and 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901.

Home garden tour

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island presents its Second Annual Home Garden Tour on Friday, March 31. Two tours are available: Morning session from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and afternoon session from 1:15 until 5:15. Ticket holders will tour four fantastic Marco Island home gardens, view educational demonstrations, attend a closing wine and hors d’oeuvres reception, receive a gift and be eligible for door prizes. Tickets available at the club’s website, calusa.org/our-events/#!event-list. Or go to calusa.org, then go to the events calendar. Price is $63.

ONGOING

Collier County Fair

The Collier County Fair runs through March 26 at the fairgrounds, 751 39th Ave. NE, Naples. General admission is $10 per person, adults, 12 and older; $5 for kids 4-11, free for 3 and under and active duty and retired U.S. military personnel (with U.S. Military ID). Ride tickets are $1.50 each except on Dollar Day Monday, March 20. Information: collierfair.com.

New Studio Players production opens in Golden Gate

"Saving Kitty" by Marisa Smith is a production by The Studio Players, opening this weekend. See it at various times through March 26 at the Golden Gate Community Center's Joan Jenk Auditorium, 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples. Tickets $30. Play focuses on beautiful, 50-something Kate Hartley, a wealthy, liberal, Manhattan atheist, who launches diabolical campaign to break up the engagement of her daughter Kitty to hunky Evangelical Christian Paul. More at thestudioplayers.org or 239-398-9192.

‘Hollywood Arms’ at Arts Center Theatre

Full-length comedic drama by Carrie Hamilton and Carol Burnett. A young daughter of ineffectual parents finds escape and solace in her own dreams of stardom in this warmhearted, coming-of-age play by comic legend Carol Burnett and her daughter, Carrie Hamilton. See it at various times now through April 2 at the Arts Center Theatre is in the Marco Town Center, at 1089 N. Collier Blvd., No. 432, Marco Island. Cost is $40. More at 239-394-4221 or marcoislandart.org.

‘Sound of Music’

See the Naples Players production at various times through April 2 in Blackburn Hall at Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave. S., Naples. Many shows sold out, some seats available. Check at naplesplayers.org or 239-263-7990.

On stage now: ‘Jersey Boys’

Broadway Palm is one of the first regional U.S. theaters to get the rights to stage the hit show about Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The jukebox musical is packed with pop hits, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin’” and “My Eyes Adored You.” Feb. 17-April 9. $40-$95. Only limited seating available for much of this show’s run. Broadway Palm dinner theater, 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers. 278-4422 or broadwaypalm.com.

Third Street South Farmers Market

From 7:30-11:30 a.m., Saturdays, through April 29, in the parking lot behind Tommy Bahamas, in Old Naples. Fresh produce, flowers, pastas, seafood, baked goods, prepared foods, jams, relishes, fresh-roasted coffee, more. Music, dog treats.

‘Cuba: The Natural Beauty,’ photography by Clyde Butcher

The Marco Island Historical Society (MIHS) presents “Cuba: The Natural Beauty,” a photography exhibit by world-renowned photographer Clyde Butcher, at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through April 29. The exhibit is free and open to the public. It is part of the 2023 ¡ARTE VIVA! festival, a celebration of Hispanic arts and culture on Florida’s Paradise Coast. For information, visit arte-viva.com. The Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239.389.6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Marco Island Farmers’ Market

Marco Island’s farmers market is from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April at Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island). Information: 239-642-0575 or cityofmarcoisland.com.

JCMI Monday Night Bingo

Monday Night Bingo will be played every Monday Night through May 1 at the Jewish Congregation of Marco Island, located at 991 Winterberry Drive. Doors open at 5:30 pm. The first numbers are posted at 6:15 pm and the game is called at 7 p.m. Supper is complimentary-kosher hot dog, relish, sauerkraut, onions, pastry, pickles, pastry and ice cream, coffee and tea. The payouts are large. Information: 239-642 0800.

Rookery Bay Farmers Market

The new Rookery Bay Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays, now through May 28 in the parking lot of the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. More than three dozen vendors will offer fruit, vegetables, local seafood, cottage foods, international cuisine, local honey, guacamole, baked goods, specialty coffee, organic skincare, clothing, handmade jewelry, accessories, art and more. Live music will be featured each week. The nature center will not be open, but the Friends of Rookery Bay will offer special promotions to market attendees. Shop Local Productions, which operates several farmers markets in Collier and Lee counties, is coordinating the new market. Information: 41markets.com.

A Cracker at The Ritz held over

After selling out its original three-month run, “A Cracker at The Ritz,” the social satire about life in Florida, is extending its Bonita Springs run through June. It is performed at 7 p.m. on select Tuesdays at the Performing Arts Center, Moe Auditorium on Bonita Beach. The new dates are April 4, 11, and 25; May 2, 16, and 30; June 13, and 27. For tickets go to artcenterbonita.org or call 239-495-8989.

Frida Kahlo and Her Garden

Naples Botanical Garden hosts a new exhibit titled Frida Kahlo and Her Garden, which runs through Sept. 10 at the garden, 4820 Bayshore Drive, Naples. It explores the influence of home and nature of the artist's work and recreates portions of La Casa Azul (the Blue House), her residence in Mexico City’s Coyoacán borough. The garden is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with members allowed to enter at 8 a.m. Visit naplesgarden.org for tickets prices and more.

Estero Farmers Market at Miromar Outlets

Open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays near Corkscrew Road entrance; 10801 Corkscrew Road, Estero. Find it on Facebook for more.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; From 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Sundays, at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

‘10,000 Songs Show’

Visitors and locals alike have been packing the audience at Margood Harbor Theater in Goodland, to hear award winning songwriters play original Florida music every first Monday of the month. J. Robert’s “10,000 Songs from the 10,000 Islands” show is celebrating six years of new songs and stories. Gates open at 6 at Margood Harbour Park Theater, located 321 Pear Street in Goodland.

Calusa Garden Club

Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island meets the second Monday of every month, October through March, at Rose Hall in the Marco library from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., with small plate refreshments served at noon. Each month, a speaker on the topics of horticulture, floral design, or the environment gives an educational presentation. The public is welcome. Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island is a 501(c)3 charitable organization. See the website calusa.org for information about membership and the monthly calendar of events.

Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime

Rotary Club of Marco Island Noontime meets the first Thursday of the month by Zoom at noon and the 3rd Thursday of the month for luncheon meeting 11:45- 1:00 at Bistro Soleil. Contact Kathy Pasternak for zoom link or reservations email KathrynPasternak@BHHSFloridaRealty.net.

American Legion Post 404

American Legion Post 404 on Marco Island holds meetings at 11 a.m., every fourth Tuesday (January and February) from October through June. The meetings are held at the Marco Lutheran Church, 525 North Collier Blvd. Each meeting hosts interesting speakers and lunch is served.

Baker Museum

Hours 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-4 Sundays. Docent tours 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.; 1 p.m. only on Sundays. The Baker Museum, 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd., Naples. Information: 239-597-1900 or artisnaples.org.

Audubon’s Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary

Daily, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (last ticket). 375 Sanctuary Road, Naples. Stroll the 2.25-mile boardwalk through pine flatwoods, wet prairie, freshwater marsh and the largest old-growth bald cypress forest in North America. $17 adults, $6 kids 6-14, free ages 5 and younger. Online tickets at Corkscrew.Audubon.org/Visit.

Call to artists, crafters and market vendors

The Goodland Civic Association is readying for the 11th annual Goodland Harbor Arts & Music Festival, Saturday & Sunday, March 11-12, is a juried event also held at waterfront MarGood Harbor Park showcasing fine arts and hand crafts, live music organized by JRobert of Mangrove Music Studio, and a variety of food vendors. Artists will be juried by a selection committee of five professional artists. Fee for a 10’x10’ booth, which include a non-refundable $20 application fee, is $160. The deadline to apply is Dec. 18. There will be a limited number of single-day booths available for both events at reduced rates on a first come, first served basis, for both shows. For details & applications contact Tara O'Neill at taraogallery@gmail.com.

Rhode Island Club

The Rhode Island Club is ready to start up our seasonal get togethers. The club will meet at a variety of locations in Southwest Florida throughout season for some lively conversations and enjoyable comeradery. You are invited to join them. Contact Ann Sepe at 401-632-6099.

Italian American Society of Marco Island

The Italian American Society of Marco Island will hold their monthly meetings on the first Wednesday of each month, November through April, at Mackle's Park's Community room. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. with meeting starting at 5:30. This energetic group of men and women with Italian heritage, over the age of 21, are dedicated to remembering their roots while socializing through dinners, dances, bocce, trips, golf and more. Information: iasmi.org or call Barbara DeRosa 239-272-0158.

Revs Institute

Did you know Naples is home to one of the top 10 car museums in the world? If you haven't done so yet, check out this amazing collection of vehicles assembled over decades. 2500 Horseshoe Drive S. Visitors must observe COVID-19 protocols. Reserve tickets online for specific dates and times in advance. No walkups. Information: revinstitute.org or 239-687-REVS.

The Factory Run Club

At 6.30 p.m., Tuesdays. Paradise Coast Sports Complex, 3940 City Gate Blvd. N., Naples. The Factory Run Club is a fun social run around the lake loop — just under 1 mile — adjacent to The Cove at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Your skill level is the right one. Jog a single lap or run as many as you choose. Drinks at The Cove afterward are discounted for participants. And you’ll be ready to cool off after that virtuous workout. You get a R.I.O.T. shirt after completing eight runs. And it’s free, free, free.

Koreshan walking tour

Discover the various botanical specimens collected by the Utopian pioneer Koreshans and their specific purpose on this walking tour. Guests will tour the late 18th/early 20th century settlement and learn the history of this progressive society which promoted women's right to vote, equality of the sexes and education for all. Cost: $10 and $4 park admission. Purchase tickets online at friendsofkoreshan.org/page-7741.

Koreshan Unity Settlement

Explore the 19th century religious Koreshan Unity Settlement, its structures, and gardens. Join guided walking tours in Koreshan State Park and learn about these idealistic pioneers. Guided Tours are $10, non-refundable, and may be purchased online only at http://friendsofkoreshan.org/shop/guided-tours/historic-settlement-tours/.

Koreshan State Park Farmers Market

The Sunday Farmers Market at Koreshan State Park continues every Sunday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Local produce, honey, fresh guacamole and salsas, sea glass, jewelry, street food, arts and crafts, tie-dye and more. Free with paid park admission $4 for single occupancy or $5 for up to eight people in vehicle). Vendor applications @ http://friendsofkoreshan.org/farmers-market-application-2/. Park entrance fee required. $4 single occupancy or $5 for up to eight in vehicle. Please bring exact change, no change provided. Credit card payment can only be made online @ https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/koreshan-state-park. No additional cost for the event. Volunteers needed for the farmers market and other Koreshan State Park Events. If interested: friendsofkoreshan@gmail.com.

Key Marco artifacts

Thanks to an unprecedented five-year loan extension by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, the world-famous Key Marco Cat will continue on exhibit at the Marco Island Historical Museum (MIHM) through 2026. Through April 30, 2024, 13 additional Key Marco artifacts from the PENN Museum will be on exhibit at MIHM. Marco Island Historical Museum is located at 180 S. Heathwood Drive. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is free. For information, call 239-389-6447 or visit theMIHS.org.

Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center

The attraction at 300 Tower Road in Naples features aquariums, a touch tank with marine critters, natural history exhibits, art gallery, gift shop, butterfly garden, picnic areas and walking trails. Hours are 9 a.m-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission of $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12 benefits the Friends of Rookery Bay, a nonprofit that supports the Rookery Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve. Guests may apply their admission fee toward Friends of Rookery Bay membership on the day of their visit. Active and retired military personnel and family members are free year-round, as are guests on kayak and boat ecotours booked through Friends of Rookery Bay. More at rookerybay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park

Did you know Collier County is home to the largest state park in Florida? Explore this mesmerizing trip back to yesteryear and see wildlife in the wild. Safety protocols in place. Open 8 a.m. to sunset; $3 vehicle fee. 137 Coastline Drive, Copeland. Information: floridastateparks.org; 239-695-4953.

Rookery Bay Eco Kayak & Boat Tours

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve for a guided boat tour or kayak adventure into the beautiful waters of Rookery Bay Reserve. With our kayak tours, guests paddle through beautiful mangrove tunnels, teeming mudflats and intricate oyster reefs while searching for amazing wildlife like sea stars, large snails, birds, dolphins and manatees. Our boat tours are small 6-passenger boats and offer a comfortable and informative ride. Guests can choose from different tours including a shelling trip to a deserted a barrier island or a sunset tour. Find out more at RookeryBay.org or call 239-530-5972.

Bailey-Matthews Shell Museum

Now open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. every day, at 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel. Admission is $23.95 for adults (18 and older), $21.95 for seniors, $14.95 youth (12 to 17) and students with their ID, $8.95 for children (5 to 11) and free to children younger than 5 and active military. Visitors who bike to the museum receive $1 off admission. Information: 239-395-2233, shellmuseum.org.

IMAG History & Science Center

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2000 Cranford Ave., Fort Myers. Tickets are available online, and advance ticket purchases are necessary currently to limit the number of guests in accordance with CDC recommendations. Information: theimag.org.

Gordon River Greenway

A hidden gem in Naples is the Gordon River Greenway. Walk, ride your bike or kayak on or along the scenic from 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. There's 12-foot wide pathways and 10-foot-wide elevated boardwalks. Restrooms and other amenities available. (1596 Golden Gate Parkway; 239-252-4000 or gordonrivergreenway.org)

Naples Zoo

New hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1590 Goodlette-Frank Road, Naples. Offering timed online tickets to the general public. All guests will be required to reserve a timed ticket online, with reduced ticket prices. Tickets can only be purchased online. Information: 239-262-5409, napleszoo.org.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market

Open year-round, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at 4701 Golden Gate Parkway, Golden Gate; Sundays 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 11725 Collier Blvd., Golden Gate. Visit farmermarket2.com for more.

Farmer Mike's U-Pick

Open 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays to Sundays, year-round at 26031 Morton Ave., Bonita Springs with an onsite market and cafe, as well as U-pick produce and flowers. Call 239-498-4576 or click farmermikesupick.com for more.

Immokalee State Farmers Market

Open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily year-round at 424 New Market Road E., Immokalee. For more, call 239-658-3505 or visit fdacs.gov.

APRIL

Bay Days Cleanup on Tigertail Beach

Friends of Tigertail’s Bay Days Cleanup is 8 a.m. until 10, Saturday, April 1. Meet at the Tigertail Beach kiosk. Wear shoes that may get wet. Recommend wearing sunscreen and a hat. Bring a grabber if you have one! All youth participants will receive a certificate of appreciation. Garbage bags and plastic gloves will be provided. Bring your own water container to help reduce waste. Information: FriendsofTigertail.com.

Bob Smith Jazz Quintet

From 2 until 4 p.m., Sunday, April 2, the Bob Smith Jazz Quintet will play a musical tribute to Tony Bennett at its last concert of the season in the new Marco Island Veterans' Community Park bandshell, 901 Park Avenue, Marco Island, The concert is free, but donations are appreciated. Remember to bring your lawn chairs!

33rd Annual Easter Sunrise Service on the Beach

The 33rd Annual Easter Sunrise Service on the Beach will be held at 7 a.m., Sunday, April 9, beachfront at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, 400 S. Collier Boulevard, Marco Island. Beginning over 30 years ago with 240 people, the Marco Island Easter Sunrise Service is now the largest, one-hour event on the island. The service is open to everyone and is a diverse, community-based gathering. The Marco police and volunteers will direct traffic and assist with parking, including double parking along Collier Boulevard. Additionally, the Resident's Beach parking lot will open at 6 a.m. for member parking. Dress is casual; bring your own blanket or chair. Musical prelude begins at 6:45 a.m. For those who need assistance, handicap parking will be available near the Marriott Spa with golf carts to assist to the edge of the beach.

Left Bank Art Fest

Last show of the season, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., Sunday, April 2. Juried artists Including custom made guitars, photography, glass, ceramics, sculptures, bronze, fabric, paintings and more. Information: 239-290-7927.

Shangri-La Springs Art & Soul Nights

Art & Soul Nights at Shangri-La Springs is April 12. It’s a free community event, open 5 – 8 p.m. Featuring live music, entertainment, an artisan market, community classes, as well as food and beverage for purchase. Chair massages and free consultations will be available from the Shangri-La Springs’ Spa staff. Artichoke & Company will offer tapas and grab-and-go bites, and the property will host a cash bar with beer and wine. The artisan market includes eclectic products for sale, farmer’s market style, from Shangri-La Springs’ organic garden, local vendors, area artists, and craftsmen. All are welcome to enjoy an evening under the stars at Shangri-La Springs’ beautiful and historic property. Information call 239-949-0749 or visit ShangriLaSprings.com.

Evening on Fifth

Monthly event on Fifth Avenue South from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13. Enjoy live music, shopping, dining and dancing in downtown Naples. For more information, call 239-692-8436 or visit FifthAvenueSouth.com.

Presentations on pioneer families

The Southwest Florida Archaeological Society recently announced a presentation on Little Marco, Henderson Creek and Rookery Bay Pioneer Families. The presentation will be held at 7 p.m., April 19, at the Collier Museum at Government Center, 3331 Tamiami Trail East, Naples. It is a free and public program. The lecture includes stories of the pioneer families that settled these three areas after the Civil War and the Southern Homestead Act of 1866. Many families moved south for 180 acres of free land through the Homestead Act as the United States tried to increase the population of Florida.

Annual Collier County ‘Passport Saturday’ slated

The Collier County Clerk of the Circuit Court will be holding Passport Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22, at the Heritage Bay Government Services Center located at 15450 Collier Blvd, Naples. Passport Saturday is a one-day event held all throughout the state to accommodate residents who are planning to apply for a United States passport but are unable to do so on a regular workweek. Eligible individuals can submit their applications on a weekend without having to take time off during office hours. Learn more about the requirements and application processes by visiting CollierClerk.com/Passports prior to the day of the event.

