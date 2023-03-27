Bewitching event: Marco Island Historical Society Witches & Warlocks Gala

Submitted

Those attending the Marco Island Historical Society Witches & Warlocks Gala on March 11 definitely fell under the spell of the gala committee’s bewitching gathering at the Island Country Club.

Guests arrived in high spirits adorned in extravagantly themed costumes. Rasputin-robed gents chatted with warlocks and wizards in flowing capes and top hats. There were witches donned in their party best black hats and broomsticks, Snow White’s wicked stepmother, and a sea witch bedazzled in all-white and sea shells. There was even a black cat!

Guests gathered ‘round the cauldron for their brew of choice and swept into the silent auction to bid on an array of special treasures. Some conjured up a little magic and mystery at the game tables while others visited the fortune teller. Dinner included a delicious tenderloin and prawns combo topped off by an incredible chocolate cake dessert. A high-energy live auction led by auctioneer Jay Zeager was followed by dancing to DJ X. All in all … it was a night definitely conjured up for fun!

Event co-chairs Jim and Allyson Richards led a committee that included Al’s Pals Volunteers, Austin Bell, Lisa Consolo, April Holland, Nancy Judd, Sherri Morrison, Heather Otis, Alisha Garcia Pacheco, Michelle Richards and Pat and Ron Rutledge.