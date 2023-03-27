Friends of Tigertail celebrates 25th Anniversary

Allie Delventhal

Friends of Tigertail

On March 22 at the Rose Hall of the Marco Island Library, members of Friends of Tigertail and invited guests celebrated the 25th anniversary of the organization at their annual business meeting.

Attendees listened to President Linda Colombo reviewing the history and accomplishments of the group, Linda Ryan and Dr. Mohammed Dabees speaking about the current lagoon/beach restoration project, and District 1 County Commissioner Rick LoCastro voicing his support for the organization and their efforts.

Light refreshments were highlighted by a beautiful cake created by Sweetified of Naples. Rotating beach photos and a presentation added to the informational scrapbooks and posters outlining a quarter century of volunteer service supporting, enhancing, and educating about Tigertail Beach Park and Sand Dollar Spit.

Friends of Tigertail board members were introduced, and an award was presented to outgoing president Linda Colombo who led the group for over a decade.

In 1996 a group of Marco Island friends enjoyed daily walks on Tigertail Beach, admiring the unique beauty of the area, and learning from Ranger Janet Powers that the fragile environment of Marco Island’s largest public park supported many species of birds, animals, and plants that needed protection.

Two of their most beloved activities have been the twice annual Breakfast and Birds presentations and Discover Tigertail where several stations are set up to teach the public about the treasures of the beach such as shells, birds, turtles, fish, and plants. Friends sponsored quarterly beach clean-ups are well attended, collecting thousands of pounds of trash over the years. Their Facebook page and web site have extended their outreach. Since 2012 Friends of Tigertail has donated scholarships for local children to attend ecologically themed summer camps, and last year provided awards to two MIA seniors pursuing environmental studies in college.

Witnessing the damage to Sand Dollar spit caused by Hurricane Irma and subsequent storms which obliterated the southern section of the Marco River navigation channel causing the loss of 20 acres of wetlands and affecting lagoon water quality, Friends of Tigertail joined other stakeholders in supporting the Tigertail Lagoon/Sand Dollar Island Restoration Project to bring back the area to pre-Irma condition. After years of study and permitting by several agencies, the effort is now well underway with the goal to reopen the navigation channel allowing tidal flow to and from the lagoon, build up the sand height of the central beach section creating dunes to protect the area from future storm damage, and reshape and grade the northern tip of Sand Dollar Spit.

Happy anniversary to Friends of Tigertail, with the hope that the group will continue its efforts in protecting, supporting, and enriching this treasure of Marco Island.