Marco Island Yacht Club puts talent on display

Maureen Haworth, who hails from England, sang and danced to the song, “Typically English.” Maureen, who also choreographed other numbers in the show, is a Fellow at the National Association of Teachers of Dancing and was recently awarded Lifetime Member of the Royal Academy of Dancing.

Singers, dancers, musicians, and comedians all graced the stage earlier this month at the Marco Island Yacht Club, putting on full display the wide range of member talent.

Produced by Angela and Jon Holt, co-chairs of the member events committee, the MIYC Talent Show delighted club members in the audience, who were able to see a surprising new side of many of their fellow members.

Past and current members of the Bridge performed a dance number to Anchors Aweigh.
“Do I have time to do one more song?” member Ken Stuart asked after three crowd pleasing numbers. “Yes!” the audience roared in approval. A very talented musician, Stuart wrote the “Hasty Pudding Musical” as a Harvard undergrad, invested in a Broadway hit, and played keyboard at 1,000 gigs over 25 years in addition to a business career.

