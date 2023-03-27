Marco Island Yacht Club puts talent on display

Submitted

Singers, dancers, musicians, and comedians all graced the stage earlier this month at the Marco Island Yacht Club, putting on full display the wide range of member talent.

Produced by Angela and Jon Holt, co-chairs of the member events committee, the MIYC Talent Show delighted club members in the audience, who were able to see a surprising new side of many of their fellow members.

MOREBewitching event: Marco Island Historical Society Witches & Warlocks Gala

ANDFriends of Tigertail celebrates 25th Anniversary

ALSOSocial Scene: Newcomers March luncheon