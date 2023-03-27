Social Scene: Newcomers March luncheon

Sue Weiler

Special to the Eagle

Get your green on! Members came dressed in green attire to honor St. Patrick’s Day for our March luncheon.

Our guest speaker was Diane Shagott of “Hats to Di For.” Located on Marco Island, Diane makes one-of-a-kind hats for all occasions. She demonstrated the art of wearing hats for the Kentucky Derby.

Newcomers had their annual “Spring Fling” trip in The Dominican Republic at the Secrets Royal Beach Resort in Punta Cana. On the beach is 40 incredible women where they were able to spend more time with each other. They enjoyed the spa, yoga, beach and lots of laughter and lasting memories.

After a delicious lunch the program concluded with great gifts and our 50/50 raffle.

Sound like fun? If you would like to attend a luncheon and join the fun, contact our membership chairs at marconewcomers.org.

