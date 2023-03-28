3 To Do: Shy Wolf Sanctuary, Snook talks, more

Marco Eagle

1. Shy Wolf Sanctuary ‘On the Table SWFL’ discussion

Shy Wolf Sanctuary Education and Experience Center will be hosting 10 special guests for an “On The Table SWFL” from 9 until 11 a.m., Thursday, March 30.

The event will be facilitated by the organization’s executive director, Deanna Deppen. Guests that are registered for the Shy Wolf Sanctuary table will learn more about the organization’s Healing Hearts Program and how the connection between humans and animals promotes emotional and psychological healing.

On The Table SWFL encourages groups, organizations, friends, and neighbors to gather around a small table to create meaningful conversations that will benefit the communities within Southwest Florida.

Learn more at ShyWolfSanctuary.org.

MORENow You Know: ‘Home Garden Tour,’ free children’s art program

AND3 To Know: UTIs linked to contaminated meat, more

ALSOSWFLA To Do List: Home garden tour, Bay Days cleanup, more

2. On stage now: ‘The Divine Sister’

Comedy runs now through April 2 at Center for Performing Arts, Moe Auditorium & Film Center, 10150 Bonita Beach Road.

It’s the story of St. Veronica’s indomitable Mother Superior, who is determined to build a new school for her Pittsburgh convent while facing several challenges: a young postulant experiencing “visions,” sexual hysteria among her nuns, a sensitive schoolboy and more.

General admission tickets $35. Information: artcenterbonita.org.

3. Friday: FWC statewide snook workshop

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is adopting a holistic management approach for snook that includes a review of several environmental and human factors including habitat, fishing effort and stakeholder feedback to evaluate the fishery at a more local scale.

MORESix months later: Marco, Goodland, Capri have largely recovered after Ian

AND‘Watts for Dinner’: Big breakfast energy from Skillets

ALSOHey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?

FWC staff is proposing to establish 10 new management regions with snook regulations based on the status of the fishery in each region. The public is encouraged to attend one of the FWC’s in-person workshops that are being held throughout the state. Workshops will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude by 8 p.m.

The closest will be 6 until 8 p.m., March 28, at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center Auditorium, 300 Tower Road, Naples. For other workshops, visit myFWC.com.